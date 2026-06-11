‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 16 Cast Reveals First Photo Together With Knicks Nod

The month of June has been a wild ride for New York Knicks fans, as the team is inching closer to capturing a long-awaited title in the NBA Finals. And, it looks like the ladies of “The Real Housewives of New York City” are also getting into the spirit with a recent photoshoot.

On June 11, Bravo gave fans a closer look at the RHONY season 16 cast together, decked out in Knicks jerseys. The shoot not only celebrated the team’s recent win but also marked the group’s first official photoshoot together since the cast was announced.

RHONY Season 16 Cast Debuts First Group Photo With Playful Knicks Tribute

The women of “The Real Housewives of New York City” season 16 are celebrating the New York Knicks after an out-of-this-world Game 3 win on Wednesday, June 10, and are moving one step closer to an NBA Finals victory.

Taking to Instagram, Bravo shared what could be considered the first official cast photo of RHONY season 16, featuring the women decked out in Knicks jerseys for a playful photoshoot.

The image includes returning cast members Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, and Jessel Taank, alongside newcomers Erika Hammond, Daisy Toye, and Hailey Glassman. Also joining the group is former Housewife Carole Radziwill, who fans are excited to see back on their screens, coming into the new season as a “friend of” the cast.

Bravo captioned the post, “Go New York, Go New York, GO!!!!!!!! 💙🧡,” and shared the photo just a day after a remarkable win by the Knicks, who are continuing their quest for victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

De Silva and Taank further leaned into the Knicks theme by sharing a video on Instagram in their jerseys as they reenact a now-viral “Sex and the City” scene between Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones about basketball. “Housewives look good in orange and blue @nyknicks,” De Silva captioned her post.

What to Know About the RHONY Season 16 Newcomers

If the first cast photo is any indication, the new season of RHONY could be off to a strong start, with the returning stars appearing to have genuine friendships with the newcomers.

According to People, Erika Hammond is a former WWE Diva and celebrity fitness trainer who is part of the founding team of Rumble Boxing and creator of several fitness programs at Equinox. She is also married to billionaire Ankur Jain, with photos on her Instagram showcasing their jaw-dropping wedding in Egypt that overlooked the pyramids.

Newcomer Daisy Toye is a celebrity makeup artist whose clientele includes being Martha Stewart’s personal makeup artist. On her Instagram, Toye shares makeup tips and plenty of photos hanging out with Stewart. According to TV Insider, Toye has been married to her husband, Eugene Toye, a hairstylist, since 2016, with the couple parents to their son, Quinton.

Last but not least, the new season also welcomes public relations professional Hailey Glassman. In 2009, Glassman made headlines for her relationship with “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star Jon Gosselin, which occurred just a month before he and Kate Gosselin announced their divorce. The two ended their romance that same year, per TV Insider.

When Glassman was announced as a cast member of RHONY season 16, comedian and influencer Claudia Oshry publicly called her out over a series of offensive social media messages that started around 2017, with some of those messages targeting her physical appearance.

Glassman’s rep later responded to Oshry’s viral post, telling the Daily Mail, “Hailey’s responses were in no way ‘trolling,’ she was simply engaging with Claudia’s provocative content. Ms. Glassman is in support of all people. She has expressed women are beautiful, every shape, every size. They’re all sexy but she says the sexiest of all is authenticity and respect to all groups of people. With that said Hailey stands by her comment regarding her distaste for Claudia’s voice.”

RHONY season 16 does not have an official premiere date as of this writing.