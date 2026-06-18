Ben Stiller’s Videos of Knicks’ NBA Finals to Become Documentary Series He Calls a ‘Dream Project’ — Full Details

The New York Knicks’ incredible run in the 2026 NBA Finals, resulting in the team’s first championship in 53 years, was watched by a record-setting number of fans. According to ESPN’s PR team, the Knicks’ battle with the San Antonio Spurs was the most-watched finals since the 1998 finals, known as Michael Jordan’s “last dance,” with an average of 24.5 million viewers each game.

But in addition to watching the action on the court, it was impossible for all those fans not to notice actor and lifelong Knicks fan Ben Stiller capturing it all on his iPhone from his courtside seats. Stiller shared snippets of his videos on social media but soon, fans will get to see his epic view in a new documentary series airing on HBO, he confirmed on June 17, 2026.

Ben Stiller Will Keep Filming Through the Next Knicks Season

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Stiller’s footage will be part of a multi-part documentary series about “the history of the New York Knicks and their historic championship win,” created in partnership with the NBA, HBO, and A24, according to Variety.

During an appearance on the “Roommates” podcast on June 17, 2026 — hosted by Finals MVP Jalen Brunson and teammate Josh Hart — Stiller told them, “Obviously, I’ve been shooting some stuff on my phone. But it’s going to be about all eras of the Knicks, and this team obviously, there’s a culmination here, of something that’s been going on for a long time. It’s super exciting.”

“It’s great to have had all this access to your team,” he continued. “We’re going to probably be shooting a little bit more during next season, and I’m going to hit you guys up for some interviews. It’s going to be over the next year that we’ll be working on it. A lot of people have wanted to make it happen for a long time.”

Calling it a “dream project” for him, Stiller joyfully reminded Brunson and Hart, “I did say ‘Knicks in 26!'”

Ben Stiller’s New York Knicks Series Will Follow Team From the 90s to Now

According to Variety, Stiller is directing the documentary series with A24 — the independent TV and film production company behind hit movies like “Marty Supreme” and ” Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

A synopsis from A24 said the series will “trace the full arc of the franchise from the ’90s to the improbable, record-breaking run that finally returned a championship to New York” and provide fans with “unprecedented NBA access, never-before-seen footage and a definitive look at one of basketball’s most iconic stories.”

When Brunson asked Stiller about timing of the series coming out, he said, “I mean, the timeline’s like in the next — you know, (we’re) putting it together because we kind of just started on it before a little bit before the playoff run and it all came together — so it’s going to be over the next year that we’ll be working on it.”

Talking about the Knicks’ “great runs” in the 70s, 90s, and now 2026, Stiller said, “We just want to make it a great doc for the fans and, you know, hopefully get it all in there and I’m not sure how many parts it’s going to be. It’s going to be multi-arc and (we’re) kind of figuring it out as we go along right now.”

“But yeah, so we’ll be filming around a lot this coming season,” Stiller said, to which Hart replied, “That’s going to be dope.”

Stiller then quipped, “So at night, if like, you see me outside your window with a camera, that’s cool? That’s okay?” and Hart laughed, “Nah, you’re good!”