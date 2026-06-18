‘Modern Family’ Star Is Unrecognizable After Major Transformation — ‘The Way My Jaw Dropped’

If you’re a fan of “Modern Family,” then you’ll be well aware of the fact that one of the reasons why the show was so popular was due to the stellar cast.

The comedy earned a fair share of industry awards thanks to performances by Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, as well as Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez.

Getty Cast of Modern Family

That’s not to forget about Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played Lily. Growing up onscreen during the show’s run, she’s now 19 years old and, frankly, you might not recognize her due to her stunning new transformation.

Aubrey Now Has Long, Light Blonde Hair

Aubrey took to Instagram on Friday, June 12, to share a video of herself debuting a new look.

Starting with brown hair in the video, she then swipes across the screen to complete a transition and ends up showing off a bright shade of light blonde strands.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “I did something 👀”

Aubrey’s transformation sparked plenty of comments from her social media followers, with one person writing, “The way my jaw dropped.”

“It looks soooo good! 😍 Always gorgeous, love! 🥰,” another person added.

A third fan wrote, “Wait I LOVE it 🤩🤩”

Another admirer of the star’s look wrote, “Oh my lilyyyyy🔥”

Although Aubrey’s lighter hair is certainly a surprise, she’s actually following a long line of stars who have slayed both a brunette and a blonde mane.

For instance, “known beauty chameleon Zendaya has switched things up” when it comes to her hair, going from a darker shade to “a honey blonde,” according to Vogue Australia. Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez have also tried out both hair colors, as have Gigi Hadid, Dakota Johnson and Mary-Kate Olsen along with her sister, Elizabeth Olsen.

That’s not to mention Emily Blunt, Cameron Diaz and Margot Robbie, as well as Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Alba and Lorde.

Who else is on the list? Well, Reese Witherspoon, Rihanna, Charlize Theron, Victoria Beckham, Emma Stone, Emilia Clarke, Zooey Deschanel, Jennifer Lawrence and plenty of others.

Aubrey’s Changes Go Beyond Her Hair Color

Back in the day, Aubrey “joined Modern Family in 2011 for season 3 as the adopted daughter of Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet),” People noted. Just four years old when she started on the show, “[s]he remained part of the cast through the sitcom’s 11th and final season, which concluded in 2020.”

In May 2025, Aubrey shared a video on TikTok and talked about her time on television, saying, “I’m grateful for all that ‘Modern Family’ has given me and you wonderful people.”

She also told her followers, “It’s time to move on to another chapter of my life where I get to share who I am.”

That includes embracing her love of music and launching that side of her career.

Indeed, the “star released her debut EP, Drown, [in August 2025] under her new name: Frances Anderson,” according to People. “The name change, and the project, indicate a new era for Anderson-Emmons — and a coming of age.”

Perhaps Aubrey’s new hair color is another aspect of her current coming-of-age era.

Hear more of Aubrey’s music below:

Let Me In

Telephones and Traffic