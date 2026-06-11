Video – Ben Stiller & Timothée Chalamet Jumping Up & Down in a Crowd to Celebrate the Knicks in Out of Control, Fun Moment

The New York Knicks are now one win away from ending a championship drought that goes back more than five decades. Nobody seems more excited about it than Hollywood super fans Ben Stiller and Timothée Chalamet. A video shared on social media captured the pair completely losing it during a celebration following the Knicks’ stunning Game 4 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals. While the pair jumped up and down among a sea of ecstatic fans, Chalamet’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, can be seen looking on in disbelief.

Knicks Pull Off Stunning Comeback

The wild celebration by Stiller and Chalamet came after the Knicks completed an insane comeback against the Spurs.

New York was down by as many as 29 points during the third quarter. However, they came storming back to win 107-106 on a last-second tip-in by OG Anunoby.

Now, the Knicks have a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals and are within one win of their first NBA championship since 1973. Needless to say, the energy inside Madison Square Garden spilled into the stands as celebrities and fans celebrated together.

Chalamet & Stiller Have Become Faces of the Knicks’ Run

Chalamet and Stiller are no fair-weather fans. The pair have been courtside fixtures throughout the Knicks’ playoff and Finals run. They even travel to the road games, showing up in team colors.

The excitement from them and the fans has all become part of the story surrounding the team’s championship run.

Timothée Chalamet attended Game 4 with Jenner. He has drawn attention throughout the playoffs for his passionate reactions and custom Knicks-inspired outfits. He even predicted the Knicks would win in five, as fans chanted around him, according to the New York Post.

Meanwhile, Stiller has been making headlines for his antics during the games, but for a different reason. He has been spotted filming games and behind-the-scenes moments using his iPhone. Reports suggest he may be working on a documentary chronicling this historic season for the Knicks.

Celebrity Headquarters at Madison Square Garden

If you weren’t paying attention to what was going on, you might be confused and think the Met Gala was happening with the amount of celebrities at Game 4 at Madison Square Garden.

This has been one of the hottest tickets in entertainment. The crowds have featured stars such as Taylor Swift, Adam Sandler, Spike Lee, Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon, Mariska Hargitay, Michael J. Fox, and many others. They are filling up Madison Square Garden in hopes of seeing the Knicks finally bring home a championship.

While there were plenty of celebrities in the building, none of them appeared to be having more fun than Stiller and Chalamet. Their reactions perfectly captured what all Knicks fans across the state were feeling as Game 4 came to an end.

Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday, but will be taking place in San Antonio. The Knicks do have a chance to win it all, but they would do it on enemy territory. Wouldn’t it be more fun to do it at home with all these fans going crazy?