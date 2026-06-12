Proof That Jordyn Woods’ Self-Designed Orange Clutch Is the Lucky Charm Knicks Fans Needed This Playoffs

Move over court-side diamonds, because the ultimate NBA playoffs accessory is a $125 fashion statement. Knicks fans are going wild over Jordyn Woods’ self-designed “summer citrus” purse. They are utterly convinced the viral piece is a lucky charm driving playoff success.

Woods has been sporting her sleek Woods by Jordyn Tux Clutch Mini courtside while cheering on fiancé Karl-Anthony Towns. With a championship on the line, superstitious fans are begging her not to leave the bag behind for what could be the last game.

The Viral “Lucky” Accessory Knicks Fans Can’t Get Enough Of

The viral “Tux Clutch Mini” from Jordyn Woods’ brand, Woods by Jordyn, has become an unexpected sensation after being dubbed a lucky charm by Knicks fans during the playoffs.

This limited-edition bag, featured in a vibrant “Summer Citrus” colorway, is crafted with a striking orange faux ostrich leather exterior and lined with soft faux suede.

The compact mini clutch includes two detachable shoulder straps for versatile styling and features a secure fold-over magnetic button snap. While the bag is currently available for preorder due to high viral demand, it remains an accessible piece of luxury, retailing for $125 exclusively on the official Woods by Jordyn website.

Following the Knicks’ win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Woods told Vogue,

“We’re nine wins in, and now I have my lucky Woods by Jordyn bag, my game-day GRWMs on TikTok, and a watch I refuse to take off. At this point, I’m not risking changing anything.”

Regarding the bag’s origin, she added,

“I created a sample of the Tux Clutch Mini specifically for the playoffs. I wore it for Game 1 during one of my TikTok GRWMs, and ever since then we’ve kept winning, so now it’s officially become the lucky bag. It’s gotten to the point where if people don’t see me carrying it during a close game, they start blaming me for changing the routine. So let’s just say the bag isn’t leaving my side anytime soon.”



The Dramatic Game 3 “Bag Ban”

The superstition reached a fever pitch during Game 3 at Madison Square Garden. Heightened Secret Service security was implemented because President Donald Trump attended the game.

The arena enforced a strict, absolute no-bag policy. This forced Woods to leave her hallowed clutch behind.

Ever the innovator, Woods refused to let the team down. She pulled off the ultimate girl-boss move. She swapped the clutch for matching footwear from her own brand.

She wore the Woods by Jordyn Stunt Sandal in the identical “Summer Citrus” colorway. The thong-heeled shoes featured the same faux ostrich leather.

“Not the lucky bag, but the lucky shoes,” she teased on TikTok.

Unfortunately, the shoes did not possess the same magic. The Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs, ending their incredible 13-game winning streak. Devastated fans completely blamed the loss on the missing bag. They flooded her comments begging for its immediate return.

Thankfully, the purse returned for Game 4. The Knicks instantly bounced back with a legendary victory.