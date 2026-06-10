Jordyn Woods’ Dazzling Engagement Ring From Karl-Anthony Towns Worth an Estimated $1M+

In the glittering world of Hollywood romances, few stories have captured the public’s imagination quite like the evolution of Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns.

What began as a rock-solid friendship years ago blossomed into one of the most high-profile and supportive partnerships in the industry. Now, six months after a proposal that stopped hearts across social media, the focus has shifted to the sheer scale of their commitment. This is symbolized by a ring that is truly in a league of its own.

As reported by TODAY.com, Jordyn Woods’ engagement ring is making massive waves for its staggering $1 million-plus valuation. It also has a custom, romantic design that prioritized sentiment over simple sparkle.

Industry experts and jewelry designers are hailing the piece as a masterpiece of modern craftsmanship. They highlight the 15-carat emerald-cut diamond and the rare ombré pavé band.

However, it is the deeply personal, hidden gemstones representing the couple and their late parents that have truly touched the hearts of fans worldwide.



The Love Is in the Details: Inside the Ring’s High-End Specs

While the seven-figure price tag was enough to grab headlines, the true brilliance of the ring lies in its detailed, bespoke craftsmanship. Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly worked hand-in-hand with elite jewelry designers. They ensured every millimeter of the piece resonated with their personal narrative.

The choice of an “emerald-cut” center stone is known in high-end jewelry circles known for its “hall of mirrors” effect. The cut demands a diamond of exceptional clarity, symbolizing a love that is transparent and enduring.

Tucked away beneath the massive center diamond are custom additions that pay tribute to the couple’s bond and their late mothers. The ring seamlessly incorporates:

The couple’s birthstones nestled discreetly beneath the main setting

nestled discreetly beneath the main setting A touching tribute honoring Karl-Anthony’s late mother, Jacqueline Towns

honoring Karl-Anthony’s late mother, Jacqueline Towns A sentimental nod dedicated to Jordyn’s late father, John Woods

Breaking Down the Ring’s Massive $1M+ Price Tag

When it comes to the logistics of luxury, the numbers are as impressive as the aesthetics. The engagement ring features a primary natural diamond estimated between 10 and 15 carats. The inclusion of rare natural pink pavé diamonds is what drives the value up significantly. A stunning platinum band showcases these stones in a gorgeous ombré gradient.

Jewelry experts place the value of the custom piece between $1.3 million and $1.5 million. The rarity of the pink stones, combined with the premium quality of the massive center gem, places this ring in the upper echelon of celebrity jewelry history.



The Next Chapter for Jordyn and Karl-Anthony

Getty Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates with Jordyn Woods after defeating the Boston Celtics

This show-stopping ring marks a beautiful milestone for a couple whose journey has been anything but superficial. Since officially going public with their relationship in September 2020, Jordyn and Karl-Anthony have transitioned from close friends to a genuine Hollywood power couple.

Personal losses and the intense scrutiny of the public eye forged their bond during some of life’s most challenging moments. Throughout it all, they have remained each other’s most vocal supporters. They have celebrated career highs and provided a private sanctuary for one another during low points.

With this stunning seven-figure ring now firmly on her finger, the countdown to the wedding has officially begun. Fans and fashionistas alike are already eagerly anticipating what is sure to be an unforgettable, star-studded event. Given the couple’s impeccable style and wide circle of influential friends, the nuptials are expected to be the ultimate display of elegance and romance.

It’s clear that for Jordyn and Karl-Anthony, the ring was just the beginning of a magnificent journey together.