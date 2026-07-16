Jordyn Woods Brings Championship-Worthy Glamour to the ESPYS With $324K in Diamonds

Jordyn Woods has already made headlines this year for helping spark one of the New York Knicks’ most unexpected playoff superstitions. Now she’s proving her fashion game deserves its own trophy.

The entrepreneur and influencer stepped onto the 2026 ESPY Awards red carpet in New York City alongside fiancé Karl-Anthony Towns, dazzling in a glamorous gold ensemble that was topped off with a jaw-dropping Bucherer diamond necklace worth approximately $324,000.

Jordyn Woods at the 2026 ESPY Awards on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Getty Images)

The couple’s stylish date night came as Towns and the Knicks celebrated taking home the ESPY for Best Team after delivering the franchise’s first NBA championship in 53 years.

While basketball was the reason for the celebration, Woods made sure fashion had its own winning moment.

Over 100 Diamonds Made Jordyn Woods One of the Night’s Standout Stars

Woods embraced head-to-toe glamour in a shimmering strapless Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall gown featuring cascading gold chain-inspired embellishments. According to People, she completed the look with gold Christian Louboutin heels, Material Good earrings and rings, and an unforgettable Bucherer necklace that instantly became one of the evening’s biggest talking points.

The luxury necklace featured a 5.02-carat pear-shaped fancy yellow diamond at its center, surrounded by more than 100 additional diamonds totaling approximately 32.02 carats. Per People, the breathtaking piece combined 52 fancy yellow diamonds, 53 pear-shaped white diamonds, 10 brilliant-cut fancy yellow diamonds and nine brilliant-cut white diamonds.

Towns complemented Woods’ look in a classic Gucci suit with black satin detailing, a white dress shirt and black tie. According to Town & Country, he finished the ensemble with an archival-inspired Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Paris Flames brooch, while Woods also showed off the custom Bernard James engagement ring she received during Towns’ Christmas Eve 2025 proposal. The publication named the pair among the night’s best-dressed couples, calling their championship-worthy style a perfect match for the Knicks’ unforgettable season.

From a Viral Lucky Bag to Another Winning Fashion Moment

Long before she lit up the ESPYs red carpet, Woods had already become a fashion favorite among Knicks fans thanks to one unexpected accessory.

Throughout the team’s championship run, Woods regularly carried a bright orange faux ostrich leather handbag she designed through her brand, Woods by Jordyn. What started as a playoff sample quickly became a viral good-luck charm after the Knicks kept winning whenever she brought it courtside.

“I made this sample for the playoffs,” Woods said during an appearance on “Today.” “I started wearing it, we won the game and it became a superstition.”

Per ESPN, the legend only grew after Madison Square Garden temporarily banned bags during Game 3 of the NBA Finals because of President Donald Trump’s attendance. Woods couldn’t bring the purse inside, and the Knicks suffered their only loss during that stretch.

Once the orange bag returned, so did the wins. Towns later joked that “the bag won a championship,” and the accessory eventually earned its own display inside the Guggenheim Museum. Now, after turning one of her designs into a museum exhibit, Woods added another memorable fashion moment to her championship season with a red carpet look that truly sparkled.