The ESPYS Awards 2026 Winners & Spoilers Revealed LIVE

The ESPYS 2026 are one of the biggest nights on the sports calendar. It’s a chance to honor the year’s top athletes, unforgettable performances, and championship moments while bringing together stars from the worlds of sports, music, film, and television. The 2026 ESPYS will be broadcasting live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center tonight, and we will share all the winners and highlights in our ESPYS Awards 2026 winners list below for all your ESPYS Award spoilers.

A Night to Celebrate Sports

The ESPYS Awards 2026 will be a star-studded ceremony all about celebrating major sports achievements, revisiting some unforgettable moments, and bringing together the sports industry’s fan favorites and biggest stars. It will be hosted by comedian and “Saturday Night Live” star Marcello Hernández.

This will be a fun night of musical performances, speeches, and just a celebration of everything we love about sports. Who wins at the ESPYS Awards 2026 tonight? Find out below in our Live Winners recap!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE SHOW, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 15 Live Results – ESPYS Awards

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The ESPYS 2026 Kick Off

We start the night with the Savannah Bananas performing “Show Starts Now.” They are then joined by DJ Khaled. Lots of action to kick off tonight’s show. Marcello Hernandez comes down in a robe, like a boxer. Time for his monologue. Now time for the winners to be crowned!

Best Championship Performance

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks – Winner

Aerin Frankel, USA Women’s Hockey

Connor Hellebuyck, USA Men’s Hockey

Teagan Kavan, Texas Longhorns Softball

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks

Alysa Liu, Figure Skating – Winner

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Football

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

This award was given to Stephen Curry. We watch a touching video showing him and his wife’s story. He then gives a touching acceptance speech.

Performance Time on The ESPYS

A break from the winners, as we have Slick Rick making his way to the stage. Another performance to keep the night fun and entertaining.

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports

Cameron Boozer, Duke Basketball

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Football – Winner

Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State Wrestling

Donavan Phillip, NC State Soccer

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports

Olivia Babcock, Pittsburgh Volleyball

Lauren Betts, UCLA Basketball – Winner

Madison Taylor, Northwestern Lacrosse

Faith Torrez, Oklahoma Gymnastics

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance

Another special award for the night, as Justin Verlander presents the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at tonight’s ESPYS 2026 to Jim Abbott.