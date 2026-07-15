The ESPYS Awards 2026 Winners & Spoilers Revealed LIVE

The ESPYS 2026 are one of the biggest nights on the sports calendar. It’s a chance to honor the year’s top athletes, unforgettable performances, and championship moments while bringing together stars from the worlds of sports, music, film, and television. The 2026 ESPYS will be broadcasting live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center tonight, and we will share all the winners and highlights in our ESPYS Awards 2026 winners list below for all your ESPYS Award spoilers.
A Night to Celebrate Sports
The ESPYS Awards 2026 will be a star-studded ceremony all about celebrating major sports achievements, revisiting some unforgettable moments, and bringing together the sports industry’s fan favorites and biggest stars. It will be hosted by comedian and “Saturday Night Live” star Marcello Hernández.
This will be a fun night of musical performances, speeches, and just a celebration of everything we love about sports. Who wins at the ESPYS Awards 2026 tonight? Find out below in our Live Winners recap!
WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE SHOW, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.
July 15 Live Results – ESPYS Awards
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The ESPYS 2026 Kick Off
We start the night with the Savannah Bananas performing “Show Starts Now.” They are then joined by DJ Khaled. Lots of action to kick off tonight’s show. Marcello Hernandez comes down in a robe, like a boxer. Time for his monologue. Now time for the winners to be crowned!
Best Championship Performance
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks – Winner
- Aerin Frankel, USA Women’s Hockey
- Connor Hellebuyck, USA Men’s Hockey
- Teagan Kavan, Texas Longhorns Softball
Best Breakthrough Athlete
- Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks
- Alysa Liu, Figure Skating – Winner
- Drake Maye, New England Patriots
- Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Football
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award
This award was given to Stephen Curry. We watch a touching video showing him and his wife’s story. He then gives a touching acceptance speech.
Performance Time on The ESPYS
A break from the winners, as we have Slick Rick making his way to the stage. Another performance to keep the night fun and entertaining.
Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports
- Cameron Boozer, Duke Basketball
- Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Football – Winner
- Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State Wrestling
- Donavan Phillip, NC State Soccer
Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports
- Olivia Babcock, Pittsburgh Volleyball
- Lauren Betts, UCLA Basketball – Winner
- Madison Taylor, Northwestern Lacrosse
- Faith Torrez, Oklahoma Gymnastics
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance
Another special award for the night, as Justin Verlander presents the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at tonight’s ESPYS 2026 to Jim Abbott.