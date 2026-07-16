“The Valley” Resumes Filming After Jax Taylor Vacation Photos Spark New Drama

Bravo has reportedly resumed filming Season 3 of “The Valley” following new headlines involving former cast member Jax Taylor.

According to an exclusive article from The Hollywood Reporter, production picked cameras back up after photos surfaced showing Taylor spending time in Mexico with Lori Krebs, the longtime publicist who previously represented both Taylor and his ex-wife, Brittany Cartwright.

TMZ published photos earlier this week showing Taylor and Krebs together in a swimming pool during the trip. The outlet also reported that witnesses observed the pair spending much of the day together.

Although Taylor remains at the center of the latest headlines, The Hollywood Reporter reported that he has not filmed any of the newly added Season 3 scenes.

Bravo Reportedly Wants to Capture the Cast’s Reaction

Season 3 of “The Valley” had already completed principal filming, and the cast had also filmed the reunion.

However, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Bravo decided to resume production after Taylor’s vacation photos generated widespread attention.

The additional filming is expected to document how the remaining cast members respond to the latest developments rather than revisit previously filmed storylines.

Taylor previously announced that he would step away from “The Valley” after Season 2 to focus on his sobriety, mental health and co-parenting with Cartwright.

The former couple shares one son together.

Season 2 documented significant challenges in Taylor and Cartwright’s relationship, including the breakdown of their marriage before Taylor’s departure from the series.

Because Taylor has reportedly not participated in the newly filmed scenes, the focus may shift toward how his former castmates react to the off-camera developments.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for LA Art Show

Jax Taylor’s Vacation Photos Renew Public Interest

TMZ first published photographs of Taylor and Krebs together during a vacation in Mexico.

The outlet reported that the pair appeared affectionate while spending time together at a resort.

Krebs had served as the longtime publicist for both Taylor and Cartwright before the recent reports.

The Hollywood Reporter also noted that speculation involving Taylor and Krebs circulated online in 2024. At the time, Cartwright publicly denied those claims during an episode of her podcast and described Krebs as both a close friend and an excellent publicist.

Neither Taylor nor Krebs has publicly commented on the vacation photos.

Bravo has previously resumed filming reality series following major off-camera developments.

One of the network’s most notable examples came during Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules,” when production returned after news broke about Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Rachel Leviss.

That additional footage ultimately became a major part of the season and generated significant viewer interest.

Whether the latest production changes have a similar impact on “The Valley” remains to be seen, but the reported decision suggests Bravo intends to include the cast’s response before Season 3 concludes.