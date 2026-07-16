Jonathan Scott Shares ‘Property Brothers’ Season 1 Throwback Photos & Fans Miss His Early Look

Back in season 1 of “Property Brothers,” Jonathan Scott rocked blonde hair before returning to his natural brown in later seasons. The HGTV star shared throwback photos of himself alongside brother Drew Scott from those early days — and fans are hoping for a return to the lighter locks.

Jonathan Scott Had Blonde Hair on ‘Property Brothers’ Season 1

On July 14, Jonathan took to Instagram to share some photos of the “Property Brothers” back in the day.

“Who remembers ‘Property Brothers’ season 1? I feel like something was a little different? 🤣,” he wrote in the caption.

Jonathan’s hair was surprisingly blonde back in that first season!

The comments section was flooded with messages about the different look, with his brother Drew writing, “Oooh that hair!! 😂🔥”

One fan noted, “I sometimes forget Jonathan was a blonde. 😂

Some fans shared their hope that the hair style and color will return. “Petition for the hair to come back??” one fan asked.

Another commenter noted, “It’s that gorgeous blonde hair. Can we expect a comeback any time soon??”

“Love the longer blonde hair,” one fan wrote. “Bring it back.”

Other fans noted, “I thought Jonathan looked good with the blonde hair — looks like a California surfer boy,” “The blonde looked good,” and “You literally looked like a Prince Charming.”

In a 2024 YouTube video of the pair rewatching the first episode of “Property Brothers,” Drew pointed out, “You had so much blonde, you should have been in a boy band.”

Jonathan responded, “Frosted tips, baby!”

While watching the episode’s reveal, Drew noted, “Your hair looks a little more normal,” with Jonathan saying, “I cleaned up for the reveal.”

The comments section lit up with fans reminiscing about the first episode of “Property Brothers,” and there was a lot of love for Jonathan’s hair. “I actually quite like the hairstyles that you guys had back then, it shows more personality and style,” one fan noted.

‘Property Brothers’ Stars Reveal HGTV Execs Don’t Want Them Going Gray

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During a July 11, 2025 SiriusXM interview with Andy Cohen the brothers revealed that they both dye their hair since the network isn’t ready for them to show their gray hair.

When Cohen asked Drew if he dyes his beard, he responded, “I probably have more gray than you do. I just dye it every three weeks.”

He continued, “I just came home from a Europe trip, so for three weeks I didn’t shave. So I had, like, this big Santa beard. And then I dyed it just before coming back to (do) press.”

Cohen also asked if the brothers dye the hair on their heads. “I do. It’s mainly because the network says they’re not ready for me to look older yet,” Drew explained.

Jonathan shared, “I do. I started going gray before he did … I actually am totally fine with the silver look, but the network was always like, ‘No, we’re just not ready.'”

When asked if they use “Propecia or any hair treatment,” they confirmed that they don’t.

“My dad’s 91 and hasn’t lost any hair, so I hope I have that,” Drew noted.

