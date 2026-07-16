‘Masterchef’ Announce New Segment Will Be Added To Show

Masterchef have announced that a new segment is going to be airing as the show returns to screens. The popular cooking reality TV show took a few weeks off air due to colliding with the televising of the World Cup.

But now the program is coming back and it’s back with a twist – there is going to be a new challenge introduced known as the “wheel of fusion”.

In a sneak peek video announcing the twist, Gordon Ramsay walks into the Masterchef kitchen and says: “It’s great to be back” before welcoming the contestants in.

He then says: “Trust me, the second half is where the global gauntlet really throws down.”

The “wheel of fusion” is a wheel contestants have to spin with a mixture of different types of cuisines on it. Whatever the wheel lands on, the contestant will have to cook but with the added challenge of fusing it with their own culture.

The theme is inspired by the World Cup and will see contestants from four different regions compete against one another, starting by having to cook with the vibrant flavors of Europe combined with the palette of their own culture.

Fan Reaction

Many fans of the show chimed in with their thoughts on the new challenge in the post’s comments section, excited to see how the contestants navigate the new segment.

One user said: “Excited to see more!”

A second shared: “Let’s f****** go!!!”

Meanwhile a third added a gif of Gordon saying: “This is the most complex, difficult menu so far this year.”

About the Show

Masterchef USA is a popular TV cooking competition which sees contestants face off against one another in the kitchen for the chance to win $250,000, a professional kitchen setup and the title of being the “Master” chef.

The US version of the program first began in 2010, adapted from the original British series. Conventional elements of the show include mystery box challenges, team-based tasks where chefs are divided up to compete in groups, and pressure tests.

One of the most pressurizing parts of the show is when a judging panel of culinary pros taste tests each of the contestant’s foods in front of everyone and give them a critique. Previous celebrity icons on the panel have included Joe Bastianich, Tiffany Derry, Aarón Sánchez, Graham Elliot, and Christina Tosi.

The theme for season 16 of the show (the current season) is “Global Gauntlet”. Season 15’s theme was “Dyanamic Duos” and season 14 of the show’s theme was “Generations” which divided up the contestants into teams based on when they were born. These teams then had to work together to compete for the Masterchef trophy.

Masterchef first began back in 1990 on BBC One in the UK. Its original format ran until 2001 before being revived and reformatted in 2005 with a faster pace. The program’s first ever host was Loyd Grossman, who was joined by one professional chef per week as well as a celebrity to act as a trio of judges.