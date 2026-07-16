Marvel, Disney & Apple TV+ Headline SDCC Hall H Lineup

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 is almost here, bringing four days of blockbuster announcements, exclusive previews and unforgettable fan experiences to the San Diego Convention Center from Thursday, July 23, through Sunday, July 26.

As one of the world’s largest pop culture and entertainment conventions, SDCC attracts more than 100,000 attendees eager to explore celebrity panels, movie and TV screenings, autograph sessions, gaming, cosplay competitions and a massive exhibit hall filled with major brands.

Among the weekend’s biggest highlights are the iconic Hall H panels, where top studios and streaming platforms unveil first looks, trailers, and surprise announcements. This year, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Marvel Studios are set to take center stage with exclusive previews of their most anticipated upcoming projects.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Hall H lineup before the biggest weekend in fandom begins.

Percy Jackson Kicks Off Hall H’s Lineup

(L-R) Timothy Simons, Dan Shotz, Dior Goodjohn, Charlie Bushnell, Aryan Simhadri, Walker Scobell, Leah Sava’ Jeffries, Daniel Diemer, Jonathan E. Steinberg and Craig Silverstein speak onstage at the “Percy Jackson And The Olympians” Panel during 2025 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Disney+ is kicking off Hall H’s lineup at SDCC by giving fans an inside look into the third season of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.” The upcoming season adapts Rick Riordan’s “The Titan’s Curse.” The panel will feature series stars Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart, Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie. Executive producers Craig Silverstein and Dan Shotz will also appear. Tiktoker Juju Green (Straw Hat Goofy) will moderate. Fans can expect behind-the-scenes stories and exciting announcements ahead of the new season, which will debut on the streaming platform later this year.

Fans of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “The Big Bang Theory” can also expect to get a preview of what’s next for those major franchises.

Friday’s Hall H Lineup Celebrates Sequels

Jeffrey Dean Morgan speaks onstage during “The Walking Dead: Dead City” Season 2 Panel during 2024 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Prime Video’s panel leads day two at Hall H. The Amazon streaming service is previewing two of its upcoming series: “Blade Runner 2099” and season three of “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.” Cast and executive producers from both shows will bring attendees into their worlds, sharing exclusive insights and thrilling announcements.

“The Walking Dead” fans can also expect to learn more about the upcoming third season of “The Walking Dead: Dead City.” Executive producer and Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be included on the panel among other cast and crew members.

NBC is celebrating its 100th birthday. As part of the celebration, the network is reuniting the cast and creators of its beloved fantasy series “Grimm.” The exclusive 15th anniversary panel look back at the mysteries, mythology and unforgettable characters that captivated audiences for six seasons through behind-the-scenes stories and fan-favorite moments.

The highly anticipated “Spaceballs” sequel will also have a Hall H panel at SDCC. The cast and filmmakers for “Spaceballs: The New One” will provide a first look into the upcoming 2027 film, which will satirize reboots, legacy sequels and cinematic universes.

Saturday’s Packed Hall H Lineup

(L-R) Joe Russo, Anthony Russo and Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios speak onstage at Hall H during the Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H at SDCC in San Diego, California on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Hall H presentations wrap up on Saturday, with a stacked and exciting lineup of panels.

Star Trek is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a panel featuring its iconic talent from the franchise. Fans can also expect a sneak peek into the Paramount+ original series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” From exclusive footage to major reveals, surprise appearances and memorable moments, the panel will honor the legacy of a franchise that has gone where nobody has before. Jerry O’Connell and George Takei, among other cast members, are included in the panel lineup.

The day continues with Apple TV making its Hall H debut. The showcase will spotlight the streamer’s upcoming movies and shows: “Matchbox: The Movie,” “Widow’s Bay,” “Dark Matter,” “Mayday” and “Silo.” Cast and crew from the projects will attend to give fans a preview of what they’ve been working on. John Cena, Jessica Biel, Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Rebecca Ferguson and Common are among the celebrities who will be included in the showcase.

Ahead of “Avengers: Doomsday,” Marvel Studios is returning to Hall H. Of course, this panel is the most secretive of the SDCC lineup. Expect stars and directors from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe to make appearances.