Netflix Reveals A-List Cast For Martin Scorsese’s Highly Anticipated New Series

Late last year, Netflix announced it had signed legendary director Martin Scorsese to produce an upcoming drama series that instantly became one of the streamers’ more anticipated upcoming series.

Several months later, that series is shaping up, with the streamer revealing the cast for the eight-episode drama set within a the high-stakes world of the Las Vegas casino business.

‘The Roman’ Takes Viewers to Modern-Day Vegas

In addition to Scorsese, as producer Deadline reported that the series is created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who previously created Showtime hit “Billions.”

Koppelman and Levien will also serve as showrunners on the new series.

Titled “The Roman,” the series focuses on Robert “Bobby Red” Redman, president of the highest-rolling hotel casino in Vegas. Per the synopsis, Bobby Red “has to make some long odds moves to try and secure his position and take more ground.”

A Heavy-Hitting Cast

Oscar Isaac stars as Bobby; Isaac will also be an executive producer.

They’ll be joined by Vincent D’Onofrio, Kate Mara, Clancy Brown, Thomas Sadoski and Jason Schwartzman.

D’Onofrio (“Daredevil: Born Again,” “The Beauty”) will play Dominic Ward. Described as “a powerful MMA mogul, Ward uses his ‘knockout power’ to manipulate the casino bosses vying for his massive live events.

Mara (“A Teacher,” “Imperfect Women”) will play Holly Reeve. “A sultry and highly educated entrepreneur who runs the city’s most exclusive and discreet empire, Holly shares a deep, complicated history with Bobby.”

Brown (“I Will Find You,” “The Penguin,” “Dexter: New Blood”) will play Elwood. “A weathered and imposing figure with deep ties to the desert landscape, Elwood is a man of few words and significant actions who knows exactly where the city’s literal and metaphorical bodies are buried.”

Sadoski (“The Newsroom,” “Wild”) will play Chef Luca. “A brilliant but self-destructive superstar chef whose personal entanglements and rock-star antics threaten to derail his high-end restaurant residency at The Roman.”

Finally, Jason Schwartzman will guest star as David Krupp, “a clean-cut heir and ‘freshwater fish’ whose mounting casino debts thrust him into the high-pressure crosshairs of the Las Vegas elite.”

The Rest of the Cast

These new cast members join the previously announced cast who’ll be starring alongside Isaac.

Betty Gilpin (“Death by Lightning,” “GLOW”) plays Marla Blake, Bobby’s formidable wife. “Marla is a brilliant, highly connected lawyer who knows how to navigate the town’s darkest corners just as well as her husband.”

Alec Baldwin (“30 Rock) portays Paul “Primo” Clark, a legendary and flint-eyed business technician. “Primo is the longtime chairman of the organization and a surrogate father figure to Bobby who isn’t afraid to let his protégés fight for his favor.”

David Costabile (“Billions,” “Suits,” “Breaking Bad”) is Bill Saverick, the operator of a rival casino. “Saverick is a longtime associate of Bobby’s who often finds himself caught between being a loyal friend and a target of the town’s aggressive business maneuvers.”

Shalom Brune-Franklin (“Dune: Prophecy,” “Sunny Dancer”) will play Jessica Christine “JC” Griffin, an alert and ambitious rising star at the casino. “JC serves as a vital host and fixer, managing the whims of high rollers while harboring her own big plans for the future.”

Jimmy O. Yang (“Interior Chinatown,” “Silicon Valley”) will play Rich Tzu, “a sophisticated, Eton-educated executive who serves as a rival to Bobby.”

No word yet on when viewers should expect to see “The Roman.”