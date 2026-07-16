Rita Ora Wears Gorgeous Sheer Dress in Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Handsome Husband Taika Waititi: PHOTOS

“The Voice” Australia coach Rita Ora and her husband, director Taika Waititi, made a red-carpet appearance on Tuesday, July 14, at the premiere of the Disney Channel Original Movie “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. And they did it in style!

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Show Love on the Red Carpet

Getty Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”

Ora looked so beautiful in a fitted, sheer red dress that clung to her curves and showed off her legs. The trumpet silhouette looked incredible on her, and Waititi helped ensure she got the perfect photos by rearranging the dress and styling it on the red carpet. He posed alongside his wife in a more casual outfit, consisting of grey pants, a white T-shirt, white sneakers, and a matching gray jacket.

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The couple has attended multiple events together since they went public with their relationship in 2021, but their public appearances have been spaced out. Their attendance at “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” was an opportunity for fans to get a glimpse into their coupling, and they appeared so happy on the red carpet.

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The pair even shared a tender moment when Waititi kissed his wife’s cheek.

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi’s Relationship Timeline

Ora and Waititi made their red-carpet debut in August 2021 at the “The Suicide Squad” premiere in Los Angeles, but their relationship began years earlier. The singer shared a photo of them on Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2022. In the caption, she revealed that they had been together since 2018. “Us. 4 years ago. To now,” she captioned a photo in the now-deleted post, People reports. “Thanks for being cool. And entertaining me forevs..Happy Valentine’s Day bestie.”

The pair experienced another relationship milestone in August 2022 when they got married. A source told People they wed in a “very small” ceremony. Ora has previously opened up about her happiness, including in a September 2022 interview on the “Greatest Night Ever” podcast, where she spoke about her love for Waititi. “I’m in love, I’m in love, I’m in love,” she said at the time, E! News reports. “I’ve always wanted the fairytale, that’s what I grew up loving. For me, it was always about that love, finding a partner, so I’m really happy I did. I love Taika. Shoutout to Taika!”

Ora and Waititi’s latest outing showed them looking very in love. On July 15, the musician posted behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram from the “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” premiere. Fans flooded the comments, sharing their thoughts. “Yes to the dress! Stunning,” a comment reads. “You are so very beautiful, Rita,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “I love your dress Rita,” “You look so pretty can’t wait to see you on my screen!!,” and “You’re getting more beautiful every day. My queen.” The references to the queen are not random, and Ora plays the role of the Queen of Hearts. In addition to Ora, the film also stars singer Brandy Norwood, Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, and Awkwafina.

