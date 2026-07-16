‘Gossip Girl’ Star Pens a Heartbroken Goodbye to a Loved One: ‘Not Sure How to Process’

Taylor Momsen, who starred in the CW’s “Gossip Girl” from 2007 to 2010 as Dan Humphrey’s little sister Jenny, too to Instagram on July 16 to pen a heartbroken goodbye message to her longtime bodyguard Mason Haynes after his sudden death from a traffic accident.

The actress departed from “Gossip Girl” to pursue her music career full-time starting in 2011 as the leader of a rock band called Pretty Reckless.

Mason also worked for many other celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Momsen started her post by saying, “I’ve struggled for days and still am not sure how to process this” before calling the 52-year-old “my family, my protector, my confidant and one of my closest friends.”

She went on, “When someone knows every dark secret about you and never judges, spends 24 hours a day with you seven days a week, you form a bond that is hard to explain.” She then praised Haynes as a “powerful giant with the softest heart of anyone I knew” and “smart as a whip.”

She said Haynes was also known for his anti-bullying advocacy and said “I will always miss him in a way I can’t explain.”

Momsen also sent love to Haynes family, whom she says “meant more than the world to him,” and asked fans to donate to his GoFundMe if possible. The page had raised almost $12,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

She ended her tribute by saying, ” love you Mason, I can’t believe I’ll never hear your voice again. You were truly one of a kind. Hold your loved ones close and don’t take a minute for granted.”

Mason Haynes Was a Popular Celebrity Bodyguard

Haynes was popular among celebrities, having been spotted in the past working for Cara Delevigne and F1 star Lewis Hamilton, among many others.

He sometimes shared photos of himself protecting the A-listers on his Instagram page bodyguard_against_bullying.

Three years before his passing, he explained that his mother was the first person who inspired him to go into advocacy work. He wrote:

Who was the first anti-Bullying ambassador in my life? Who was the first person that showed me how to stand up for myself? Who was the first person that stood in my corner and continues to this day to be there for me? My mum. Always my mum. Without any question the person that inspired me as a bullied kid to carry on. And the woman that continues to inspire me as a man to carry on today. Inspired by her then. Motivated by her still now. Love you very much mum. Thanks for teaching me how to value protection above all other instincts.

What Happened to Mason Haynes? GoFundMe Shares Information

A GoFundMe for Haynes’ family explains, “On July 4, 2026, two days before what would have been his 53rd birthday, Mason’s life was taken far too soon in a tragic road traffic accident. He leaves behind his devoted wife Fay, his daughter Brooke, his son Noah, a loving family, and an extraordinary circle of friends spread across the world.”

Another paragraph explained where the money will go, saying, “The funds raised Will ensure Mason gets the send-off he truly deserves – a celebration of a life that touched so many people. Beyond that, they will help ease some of the immediate financial pressures that inevitably follows such a sudden and devastating loss. Your support will give Fay and their family the time and space to grieve, heal and begin rebuilding their lives, without Fay having to make impossible decisions that she could never have imagined she would have to face.”