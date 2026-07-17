Who Won the First BB Blockbuster of ‘Big Brother’ 28?

The first live eviction night of “Big Brother 28” featured the debut of the season’s newest twist, the BB Blockbuster, giving one nominee a final opportunity to escape the chopping block before the house cast its votes.

After an eventful first week filled with shifting alliances, emotional confrontations and strategic maneuvering, Ashley, Taylor Williams and Yash Patel entered Thursday’s live episode knowing their games were on the line. Only one of them could win the BB Blockbuster competition and guarantee safety, leaving the remaining two nominees to face the house vote.

Yash Patel Wins the First BB Blockbuster Competition

The BB Blockbuster immediately lived up to its name by introducing another layer of uncertainty to eviction night. By the end of the competition, Yash Patel emerged victorious, taking himself off the block and forcing the game to pivot just moments before the first eviction

With Ashley, Taylor and Yash all competing for safety, the pressure could not have been higher. Unlike the Power of Veto, which took place earlier in the week, the BB Blockbuster served as one final chance for a nominee to secure safety immediately before the live vote.

Yash rose to the occasion and won the competition, officially removing himself from danger. His victory left Ashley and Taylor as the final two nominees heading into the first eviction vote of the season.

The result dramatically shifted the week’s strategy. Houseguests who had spent days preparing to vote between three nominees suddenly had to reassess their plans, while Ashley and Taylor scrambled to secure the support they needed to survive another week.

The new competition also proved that no nominee can feel comfortable until the final moments before eviction, adding another unpredictable twist to the “Big Brother” format.

The ‘Time Trip’ Twist Has Kept Houseguests Guessing

Season 28 has already introduced several unexpected twists under its “Time Trip” theme.

The game began with three reality television veterans entering the house alongside the new cast. Returning “Big Brother” houseguest Angela Murray joined former “Survivor” standouts Dee Valladares and Rick Devens, immediately changing the strategic landscape.

Dee wasted little time making an impact by winning the season’s first Head of Household competition. She initially nominated Mallory, Taylor and Yash for eviction, putting all three players at risk during the opening week.

Mallory later won the first Power of Veto competition and removed herself from the block. Dee was then forced to name Ashley as the replacement nominee, creating the final trio of Ashley, Taylor and Yash heading into Thursday night’s BB Blockbuster competition.

The combination of the Head of Household, Power of Veto and BB Blockbuster twists ensured the nomination block looked very different by eviction night than it did at the beginning of the week.

Julie Chen Moonves Thoughts On the Season Thus Far

Julie Chen Moonves admitted she was initially skeptical about “Big Brother 28” bringing two former “Survivor” players into the house but has since changed her opinion—at least when it comes to Dee Valladares. In an interview with Parade, the longtime host said she wasn’t thrilled when she first learned Dee and Rick Devens would join the cast, noting that previous crossover contestant Cirie Fields entered under unique circumstances while secretly playing alongside her son.

After researching both players and watching the opening days of the season, Chen Moonves said Dee quickly won her over. She praised the “Survivor” winner’s strategic instincts, highlighting her first Head of Household victory and her understanding of the social dynamics inside the “Big Brother” house. Chen Moonves even said she’d like to see Dee become the first contestant to win both “Survivor” and “Big Brother.”

Her assessment of Rick Devens was less favorable. Although she initially connected with the former news anchor because of their shared journalism backgrounds, she believes his early gameplay has exposed weaknesses. Chen Moonves suggested Devens has revealed too much information too quickly and hasn’t fully adapted to the strategic differences between “Survivor” and “Big Brother.”

The host also weighed in on returning player Angela Murray, calling her “television gold” and praising her competitive energy, while sharing her excitement over the budding showmance between Rome Seymour and Lyric Medeiros. With alliances already forming and emotions running high, Chen Moonves believes the opening week has delivered the unpredictable gameplay fans expect from the long-running CBS reality competition.