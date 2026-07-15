Angela Murray Breaks Down in Diary Room On ‘Big Brother 28’ After Houseguest ‘Played on Her Heartstrings’

Angela Murray’s emotional gameplay is already back in full force on “Big Brother 28.”

Just days into the new season, the returning houseguest found herself at the center of another heated moment after learning that someone she trusted may have been using their personal conversations as part of a game strategy. The revelation led to an emotional Diary Room segment and an explosive reaction on the live feeds as Angela accused fellow houseguest Jason De Puy, better known to many fans as “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Salina EsTitties, of manipulating her emotions. On Tonight’s episode, Angela is seen crying in the diary room. CBS teased a clip on social media.

The confrontation quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the opening week, reminding viewers why Angela became one of the breakout personalities of “Big Brother 26.”

Angela Says Jason Used an Emotional Conversation to Build Trust

Before tensions boiled over, Angela and Jason appeared to have formed a genuine connection inside the house.

I love you Angela and I miss you too! You got this 💖 i’ve been going through it the past couple of days & it’s so insane that when you’re close to someone you can feel when something is wrong even from miles away with no contact to the outside world. 🥺 #bb28 https://t.co/HHbpCdQi8a— GODGELA’S #1 DEFENDER (@leahpetersss) July 15, 2026

Jason previously shared that he sometimes struggles to connect with others when he is not performing in drag. Angela responded by opening up about her own family, explaining that her son is gay and has faced similar challenges after coming out. The conversation appeared to create a strong bond between the two houseguests.

However, that trust was shaken after Angela learned Jason had allegedly described those emotional conversations as part of his game strategy. According to discussions that surfaced on the live feeds, Jason admitted to another houseguest that he had been intentionally building sympathy with Angela and Rick Devens to strengthen his position in the game.

After hearing about those comments, Angela reacted emotionally, saying she felt Jason had “played on her heartstrings.” During an intense Diary Room session and later on the live feeds, she expressed frustration that a deeply personal conversation may have been used for strategic purposes rather than genuine friendship.

Angela’s Live Feed Rant Quickly Went Viral

Angela did not hide how she felt after learning about Jason’s reported comments.

During a lengthy vent on the live feeds, she criticized the strategy and questioned why anyone would use personal experiences to influence another player’s emotions. She also made it clear that she entered the house with one goal in mind.

“I’m not here to make good TV. I’m here to f***ing win,” Angela declared during one of several emotional moments captured on the feeds.

The outburst immediately spread across social media, with fans debating whether Jason’s approach represented smart gameplay or crossed a personal line. Others pointed out that emotional manipulation has long been part of “Big Brother,” where trust often becomes one of the most valuable resources in the game.

The latest confrontation also echoed the unpredictable style Angela displayed during her original season, when emotional reactions and bold gameplay frequently made her one of the house’s biggest personalities.

Tonight’s Episode Will Spotlight the First Power of Veto Competition

While the live feeds continue revealing new developments inside the house, Wednesday night’s CBS episode will take viewers back to one of the week’s biggest competitions.

The episode is expected to feature the first Power of Veto competition of the season, giving fans their first televised look at the challenge that could reshape Week 1.

According to the live feeds, one of Head of Household Dee Valladares’ original nominees secured the Power of Veto, forcing Dee to prepare for a replacement nomination during the upcoming veto ceremony. However, viewers who have only been following the televised episodes will see how the competition unfolds for the first time during Wednesday’s broadcast.

With alliances already shifting, emotions running high and trust beginning to break down, “Big Brother 28” has wasted little time delivering the kind of drama longtime fans have come to expect. If the opening week is any indication, Angela Murray appears ready to once again become one of the season’s most unpredictable and compelling players.