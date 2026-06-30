Rita Ora Embraces Island Life With Gorgeous Bikini Photos That Show Off Her Incredible Abs

Former “The Voice UK” coach Rita Ora is on a luxurious vacation in Greece, and she shared a look at her travels on social media this week. This included photos of her in string bikinis, soaking up the sun on a sailboat, spending time with friends, eating good food, and enjoying time on the ocean.

Rita Ora Is Living Her Best Life

The singer posted a video on Instagram on June 26, showing highlights from her trip to the Greek island of Hydra. She looks absolutely gorgeous as she shows off her toned physique. In her new photos, Ora appears relaxed and happy as she spends time with loved ones, and her summer wardrobe is incredible!

In the caption, she shared her thoughts, writing, “Summer Diaries.” Fans flooded the post’s comment section, praising Ora. “living ur best life love that for youuu,” one comment reads. “Love you so much wish I was there with you guys,” another person wrote. Other reactions include, “Summer is hot and so is Rita,” “Rita you look really so very beautiful,” and “perfection.”

New photos obtained by The Sun and published on June 30 show the star enjoying more water activities, including paddleboarding, spending time on a luxurious yacht, and jumping into the sea. She is in Mykonos and living it up. The pictures also give a closer look at her incredible abs.

Ora takes her health seriously, and in a February interview with GB News, she spoke about the importance of exercise. “Movement has become a tool to regulate my nervous system. Exercise is not something I use to push myself harder, but something that helps me stay steady,” she said, Fashion Times reports. She continued, “You don’t need to hit 10,000 steps. Even 20 minutes walking in the park counts. That’s incredible. Walking is so good for your body and mind.”

Rita Ora Shares Her Style Inspiration

Ora may be dressed down for her summer vacation, with most of her wardrobe consisting of cute swimsuits and coverup dresses, but she is often celebrated for her incredible sense of style. Her clothing choices also make her feel empowered. In a November 2019 interview with Vogue, she described her style of dressing as “empowering, confident, and authentic.”

She continued, “My style is different every day, but always recognizable. I like glitz and I like bold signature pieces that liven up my look.”

Ora also discussed icons she draws inspiration from, including Kate Moss and Madonna, but her mother is the biggest influence on her fashion choices. “They inspire me in so many ways. But there is one icon for me who surpass them all, my mother. Her hard work, ambition and strength inspires me every day,” she said.

She continued, “I love playing with fashion and being able to express myself through my style. At the same time I always want to feel comfortable wearing it. I often mix different styles, and use jewellery to give an outfit a little something extra and make it unique. For me, my outfit always has to express my current mood and my personality.”