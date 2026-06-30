Lauryn Hill’s 6 Kids: Meet the Children Who Made a Rare BET Awards Appearance

Lauryn Hill had one of the most emotional moments of the 2026 BET Awards, and some of the people cheering her on were the ones closest to her.

The Grammy-winning singer received the Living Legend Icon Award during the June 28 ceremony, where fellow artists celebrated her decades-long impact on music before three of her children made a rare appearance onstage to honor her. Sons Zion Marley and YG Marley (Joshua) and daughter Selah Marley joined the tribute, while two of her other children, John Marley and Sara Marley, were in the audience, per E! News.

The family moment was a fitting tribute for Hill, who has often described motherhood as one of the most important parts of her life. In fact, she has previously said that if she could simply be “a good mother,” she would be happy.

After accepting the honor from Ice Cube, Hill reflected on the purpose behind her career.

“I do this because I love y’all,” she told the audience, explaining that music became her way of giving back after growing up with loving and supportive parents. She later added, “Everybody may not know it, but I fight for y’all… It’s me fighting for my children.”

Lauryn Hill Is Mom to Six Children

According to People, Hill is the mother of six children: sons Zion, Joshua, John and Micah, and daughters Selah and Sara. She shares her five oldest children with former partner Rohan Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley, while welcoming her youngest son, Micah, in 2011.

Motherhood has influenced Hill’s life from the very beginning of her solo career. She was pregnant with eldest son Zion while recording her groundbreaking 1998 album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” Despite being encouraged by some in the music industry to delay starting a family, Hill chose motherhood, later writing the song “To Zion” in his honor.

She has since called that decision “the best decision” she ever made, saying it made her “the happiest and healthiest” she’d ever been.

Zion, now 28, is a father himself, making Hill a grandmother. Daughter Selah, 27, has built a successful modeling career with campaigns for brands including Chanel, Calvin Klein and Beyoncé’s Ivy Park while also pursuing music of her own.

Joshua, better known professionally as YG Marley, followed in his mother’s footsteps as a musician. He has performed alongside Hill several times, including on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and at the 2024 BET Awards.

A Family That Has Mostly Stayed Out of the Spotlight

While some of Hill’s children have entered the entertainment world, others have largely stayed out of the public eye.

John Marley, who turned 23 on the day of this year’s BET Awards, has occasionally modeled with members of his family but generally maintains a lower profile. Sara Marley, 18, is currently a student at the University of Miami after celebrating her 16th birthday with a 1920s-themed party in 2024.

Hill’s youngest child, Micah, 14, has shown an interest in basketball and has largely been kept away from the spotlight. Shortly after his birth in 2011, Hill publicly clarified that Rohan Marley was not his father.

Last month, Hill also publicly reflected on her relationship with Rohan while wishing him a happy birthday on Instagram. According to Essence, she thanked him for being the father of their children and addressed longtime rumors surrounding their split, writing, “Rohan Marley never cheated on me!”

Although Hill has remained one of music’s most influential artists, she has consistently made it clear that family comes first. Sunday’s BET Awards tribute offered fans a rare glimpse into that side of her life as three of her children joined her onstage to celebrate a career that has inspired generations.

“Somebody out there needs your gift, so don’t sell your gift short,” Hill said during her acceptance speech.