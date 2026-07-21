How Lauryn Hill’s Children YG and Selah Marley Are Carrying on Their Family’s Creative Legacy

Lauryn Hill’s influence extends beyond the music that made her one of the most celebrated artists of her generation. Two of her children, YG Marley and Selah Marley, are now building creative careers of their own while carrying the legacies of both Lauryn and their grandfather, reggae icon Bob Marley.

The siblings recently joined their mother for a rare family appearance at the 2026 BET Awards, where Lauryn received the Living Legend Icon Award. The moment highlighted not only Lauryn’s lasting impact on music but also the next generation of the Marley family.

YG Marley Followed His Mother Into Music

Getty YG Marley attended the event.

Joshua Marley, better known professionally as YG Marley, is the third child of Hill and her former partner, Rohan Marley.

Born on Dec. 5, 2001, YG grew up surrounded by music. His mother rose to fame as a member of the Fugees before releasing her landmark solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” while his paternal grandfather, Bob Marley, helped bring reggae music to audiences around the world.

YG began establishing his own musical identity with his breakout single “Praise Jah in the Moonlight.” The song, which samples Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “Crisis,” introduced a new generation of listeners to the family’s signature blend of reggae, soul and hip-hop influences.

They later shared the stage at the 2024 BET Awards, where they performed music from both of their catalogs, including the title track from “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

YG has also started a family of his own. According to People, he welcomed his son Caleb in 2021 and later became the father of twins.

Selah Marley Built a Career in Fashion and Music

Getty Selah Marley performed at the 2026 BET Awards.

Lauryn and Rohan’s eldest daughter, Selah Marley, has pursued creative opportunities across fashion and music.

Born on Nov. 12, 1998, Selah began modeling while she was in middle school. She has since worked with major brands including Chanel, Calvin Klein and Beyoncé’s Ivy Park.

Selah has also pursued music, releasing songs and other creative projects online. In a 2017 interview with W Magazine, she explained that growing up around her mother’s recording process helped inspire her own musical ambitions.

While her famous last name opened her up to comparisons, Selah has been candid about the responsibility that comes with belonging to such an influential family.

“My family has instilled greatness in me,” she told Flaunt Digital in 2017, adding that her family’s legacy encourages her to perform at her highest level.

Lauryn Chose Motherhood at the Height of Her Career

Hill became pregnant with her eldest child, Zion, while her career with the Fugees was taking off. Despite reportedly being encouraged to delay motherhood, she decided to have her son and later documented that choice on “To Zion.”

The singer has described becoming a mother as one of the best decisions she ever made. She ultimately welcomed six children: Zion, Selah, YG, John, Sara and Micah.

Now, as YG and Selah pursue careers of their own, Lauryn’s influence can be seen not only in the music and culture she helped shape but also in the creative paths her children are beginning to forge.