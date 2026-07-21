The Life and Legacy of Audrey Hepburn’s Sons Sean and Luca Dotti

Audrey Hepburn became one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actresses, but away from the screen, she was a devoted mother to two sons.

The “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” star welcomed Sean Hepburn Ferrer with her first husband, actor Mel Ferrer, in 1960. Ten years later, she welcomed Luca Dotti with her second husband, Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti.

Audrey died from cancer on Jan. 20, 1993, at age 63. Both sons have since worked to preserve their mother’s legacy through books, charitable organizations and projects exploring her life beyond Hollywood. They also went on to welcome children of their own.

Here is everything you need to know about Audrey Hepburn’s children and grandchildren and where they are today.

Sean Hepburn Ferrer, 66

Getty Sean Ferrer and Luca Dotti attended the event.

Sean Hepburn Ferrer was born on July 17, 1960, in Switzerland.

Although his mother was already an internationally recognized actress, Sean spent much of his childhood away from Hollywood. He lived with his family in Tolochenaz, Switzerland, before moving to Rome when he was 10.

Sean attended school in Italy and Switzerland before studying international law at the University of Geneva for one semester. He eventually entered the entertainment industry, working as a producer on several film projects.

He stepped away from Hollywood to concentrate on preserving her humanitarian legacy. He became involved with the Audrey Hepburn Foundation, which supported charitable and educational programs for children.

In 2020, Sean and his wife, Karin Hofer, published the children’s book “Little Audrey’s Daydream: The Life of Audrey Hepburn.”

Sean has three children from previous marriages: daughter Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer and sons Gregorio and Santiago Ferrer. He now divides his time between Los Angeles and Florence, Italy, with Karin.

Luca Dotti, 56

Getty Liam Neeson, Orlando Bloom and Luca Dotti pose on stage.

Hepburn welcomed her second son, Luca Dotti, on Feb. 8, 1970, in Switzerland. He grew up in Rome with his mother and father, Andrea Dotti.

Luca was 23 when Hepburn died. He later joined Sean in establishing the Audrey Hepburn Children’s Fund, an organization created to help children in need.

A graphic designer, Luca has also helped preserve his mother’s story through his writing. He published “Audrey in Rome” in 2011 and “Audrey at Home” in 2015.

Luca is married to Domitilla Dotti, with whom he shares children. Unlike his older brother, he has kept most details about his children out of the public eye. The family has lived in Rome.

Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer, 32

Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer is Sean’s eldest child and Hepburn’s best-known grandchild.

Born in Switzerland in May 1994, Emma arrived a little more than a year after her grandmother’s death. Although she never met Hepburn, she learned about her through family stories and her father’s childhood memories.

Emma spent her earliest years in Switzerland and Los Angeles before moving to Florence as a teenager. Her time in Italy helped her develop an interest in art, eventually leading her to study advanced painting at the Florence Academy of Art.

She has since worked as an artist and model while also supporting charitable causes connected to her grandmother’s legacy.



