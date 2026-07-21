Here’s Everything to Know About Halle Berry’s Two Children

Halle Berry may be an Oscar-winning actress, but one of her most meaningful roles is being a mother to her two children.

The “Monster’s Ball” star welcomed her daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry, with former partner Gabriel Aubry in 2008. Five years later, Berry welcomed her son, Maceo-Robert Martinez, with her now-ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Halle Berry smiles at a red carpet.

Although Halle occasionally discusses motherhood publicly, she has made a conscious effort to protect her children’s privacy and allow them to decide whether they want to live in the spotlight.

“I’ve fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs.”

Here everything you need to know about Halle’s two children.

Nahla Ariela Aubry, 18

Halle and Gabriel welcomed Nahla on March 16, 2008, in Los Angeles.

The actress has largely kept her daughter away from the public eye, only sharing occasional glimpses of Nahla on social media. Halle has explained that she does not feel comfortable posting her children regularly because she wants them to control their own stories as they grow older.

However, she has celebrated some of Nahla’s milestones publicly. In honor of her daughter’s 15th birthday in 2023, Halle described Nahla as one of the greatest gifts she had received. “She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes!” Halle wrote on Instagram.

In June 2026, Halle and Gabriel reunited to attend their daughter’s high school graduation in Los Angeles, according to People. Halle had previously revealed through her Instagram Stories that Nahla received early acceptance into college.

According to Essence, Halle has also spoken about the frightening moment she briefly lost sight of Nahla in a department store when her daughter was 2 years old. The actress recalled looking away to check a price tag before realizing the toddler was no longer beside her.

Nahla was eventually found nearby, but Halle described the experience as one of the worst moments of her life.

Maceo-Robert Martinez, 12

Halle welcomed Maceo on Oct. 5, 2013, with Olivier Martinez, a French actor whom she married that same year.

The former couple reportedly selected a name that would work in both the United States and France. Halle and Olivier announced their separation in 2015, and their divorce was finalized in August 2023.

Like his older sister, Maceo has mostly been raised outside the public spotlight. Still, he has appeared in a few lighthearted moments shared by his mother. Maceo has also shown support for his mother’s relationship with musician Van Hunt.

According to People, Halle told AARP The Magazine in 2021 that her son organized an impromptu commitment ceremony for the couple in the back seat of a car. According to the actress, the emotional gesture showed that Maceo was happy to see his mother in a loving relationship.

“As a mom living this modern, blended family, all I care about is that my kids are okay with my decisions,” she said.