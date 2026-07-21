‘RoboCop’ Series Is Being Developed for Streaming

Getty New York City Police Officer Paul Dean gets a handshake from a person dressed as “RoboCop”

The cybernetic cop is returning once again. The rated-R “RoboCop” was in theaters in 1987, starring Peter Weller. It became a trilogy and an animated series. The franchise returned in 2014 with a remake. Officer Alex Murphy’s story of being resurrected is getting a new series for a popular streaming service.

Amazon MGM Studios Greenlights ‘RoboCop’ Series

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Amazon MGM Studios is moving forward with a “RoboCop” series with Peter Ocko showrunning, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ocko recently was the showrunner of the mystery series “Lodge 49” and the sci-fi series “Moonhaven.”

The first season will have eight episodes. Blumhouse Atomic Monster is also connected to the project. The production company is known for “Mortal Kombat,” “Malignant,” “M3GAN,” and “The Conjuring” franchise. Suspense is well within its wheelhouse and could foreshadow the tone of the series.

“Since its debut in 1987, ‘Robocop’ has endured as one of the most iconic and culturally significant franchises in science fiction,” read the description of the series. “What began as a bold social satire — blending visceral action with a critique of corporate greed, privatization, and the nature of identity — has resonated across generations, spawning sequels, television series, video games and comic books. Its themes of humanity versus technology and the consequences of unchecked corporate power feel more relevant today than ever, making it the ideal property to reimagine for a new era of television.”

‘Stargate’ Doesn’t Move Forward at Amazon MGM Studios

The studios have mined other nostalgic properties for new content. “Stargate” starring Kurt Russell and James Spader followed a secret military mission to explore a gate to the desert planet Abydos. The 1994 release led to more movies.

Variety reported in June that Amazon was no longer moving forward with the new adaptation of the sci-fi franchise. The writer of “Stargate SG-1” and “Stargate: Atlantis,” named Martin Gero, was attached as showrunner. Executives doubted the new version of the series would have broad appeal, and some fans protested the cancellation.

Amazon MGM Studios Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods in ‘Elle’

Amazon is exploring other MGM properties after the merger. The “Legally Blonde” inspired series, “Elle,” was released in July 2026 with Reese Witherspoon as executive producer.

The story takes place in 1996 when Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree) was in high school in Bel-Air. The prequel is a success, and it’ll return for a second season.

“Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into Elle’s fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career,” Witherspoon said, according to Variety. “I think our series’ themes of kindness, authenticity, and believing in yourself will resonate deeply with fans of the original films and new audiences alike. Working with our incredible Hello Sunshine team, Amazon and our visionary writers and directors to bring Elle’s high school journey to life has been a tremendous joy. I can’t wait to share Season One with the world and start rolling cameras on Season Two!”