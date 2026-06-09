Over 100,000 ‘Stargate’ Fans Band Together to Protest TV Series’ Abrupt Cancellation

Among the many fans disappointed by numerous TV series cancellations this summer, thousands are up in arms over news that Amazon abruptly pulled the plug on its highly anticipated “Stargate” TV series, as revealed by Variety on June 2, 2026.

In less than a week, at least 100,000 fans have signed petitions begging Amazon to reconsider its “devastating” decision, and veterans of the franchise have encouraged the outcry.

The ‘Stargate’ Franchise Started as a 1994 Movie & Has Inspired Multiple Series

It was first reported in 2022 that after Amazon acquired MGM Studios, the company was interested in expanding the beloved “Stargate” franchise, per Variety. Originally a 1994 sci-fi movie starring James Spader and Kurt Russell, the film spawned a spinoff TV series, “Stargate SG-1,” which aired for 10 seasons. The show starred Richard Dean Anderson, Michael Shanks, Amanda Tapping, and Christopher Judge, among others, per Variety.

Another series, “Stargate Atlantis,” joined the franchise, airing for five more seasons between 2004 and 2008. According to Variety, two more direct-to-video movies and three other “Stargate” TV series have been produced since, including “Stargate Origins” in 2018.

Fans were thrilled when Variety reported in November 2025 that Amazon had signed Martin Gero, a writer on “Stargate SG-1” and “Stargate: Atlantis,” to helm a new series as executive producer and writer, which would stream via Prime Video. He was joined by a team of producers and production consultants to bring the series to life.

But on June 2, the outlet exclusively revealed the project had been pulled, citing an insider who told Variety that Amazon was “concerned that Gero’s take on the series would not have broad appeal beyond the franchise’s already dedicated fanbase.”

That dedicated fanbase has not taken kindly to the decision, flooding social media with reactions and launching quickly-growing petitions via Change.org. One called “Save Stargate with Martin Gero” had more than 69,000 signatures as of June 9, while another had received more than 30,000 signatures.

‘Stargate’ Franchise Veterans Decry Decision & Encourage Fans: ‘Now is the Time to Say Something’

Veterans of the “Stargate” franchise, from stars to producers, have voiced their disappointment about Amazon’s decision to pull the new series.

Michael Shanks, who played Daniel Jackson in the long-running military science fiction television series Stargate SG-1, has effectively turned his feed on X (formerly Twitter) into a thread of reposted action steps, outrage from fans, and insights on what happened behind the scenes.

On June 3, the actor tweeted, “I’m gonna simply say this: if you are at all interested in a Stargate show with ANY of the original creators/performers involved, now is the time to say something. Otherwise it really will be the end of that chapter forever. Let them know you are THERE”

Meanwhile, consulting producer and series vet Joe Mallozzi wrote in a June 3 blog post that “my heart breaks” to confirm the news of Amazon’s cancellation, sharing, “Creator Martin Gero developed a new Stargate series over two years, ultimately crafting a show that offered a fresh jumping-on point for new viewers while deeply respecting existing canon.”

“It was a series that avoided the pitfalls of several modern remakes and reboots by fully embracing the core of its predecessors: action, adventure, exploration, wonder, heart, humor, and found family,” he continued. “And based on that creative vision, the new Stargate series was greenlit in November of 2025.”

“As of today, officially, that original vision is no more,” Mallozzi wrote. “We’ll never get the opportunity to introduce you to that world and those characters – or reintroduce you to, and check in with, some familiar faces from the past.”

On June 8, Mallozzi gushed on his blog, “The response from Stargate fans continues to amaze me. Disrespected and underestimated, they are pushing back. HARD! Reading all of the online reactions makes me incredibly proud of this fandom.”