Lorna Luft Experiences Mother Judy Garland at The Sphere Venue

Judy Garland, who famously portrayed “Dorothy” in “The Wizard of Oz” at just 16 years old and won the hearts of viewers, is still landing on the big screen, decades after her passing.

The Sphere, which includes a 160,000 square-foot screen, provides an immersive experience in Las Vegas. It has offered showings of “The Wizard of Oz,” featuring the late Garland. Her legacy lives on through the venue.

Her daughter Lorna Luft, 73, took in the showing at the Sphere alongside her family. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, she detailed the emotions behind the experience.

Lorna Luft’s Experience of a Lifetime

Getty Judy Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft watched “The Wizard of Oz” at the Sphere

For fans, watching the film on the big screen is special enough. For Luft, the Sphere provided her with a unique opportunity to feel as though she were in the presence of her mother once more.

“It was so overwhelming for all of us because it’s so massive and you are actually in the movie,” said Luft, per Virginia Chamlee of People.com.

Luft added, “For me, it was the scene in the poppies. It was just so beautiful and so magnificent… We’re in an odd time in the world right now. I think that’s what people need. They need to see that there is hope.”

Luft’s daughter Vanessa Jade O’Neil was also in attendance. She was just as captivated by the level of immersion.

With how realistic the showing was, Luft and O’Neil were blown away by the youthfulness of Garland in the film. Fine details were shown, including her freckles, which weren’t nearly as visible previously.

However, it wasn’t just the screen that left Luft and her daughter in awe.

Luft was impressed by the venue itself from the outside.

‘The Wizard of Oz’ Experience at the Sphere

Getty Judy Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft experienced “The Wizard of Oz” at the Sphere

The Sphere is a revolutionary entertainment venue that has become a staple for Las Vegas visitors. This became particularly true when “The Wizard of Oz” hit the screen.

Enhancing the film’s original music are the Sphere Immersive Sound’s 167,000 programmable speakers, which help pull viewers into the film.

To further the experience, the venue is equipped with multi-sensory 4D elements, including high-velocity wind arrays, fog and infrasound haptic seats. Each piece of the venue welcomes viewers into the film, allowing them to join Dorothy on her journey down the yellow brick road.

Those who continue to appreciate the 1939 film are bound to enjoy the memorable showing at the Sphere. Although it is still fairly new, the remarkable venue has been turning heads across the nation. As a result, ticket sales have been skyrocketing.

Through experiential storytelling, attendees have the rare opportunity to experience Oz for themselves. The famed film is still considered a landmark creation in cinematic history, and the Sphere is helping to carry the legacy of the accomplished actors and actresses involved.

As Luft told PEOPLE, “There are no words. You have to go.”