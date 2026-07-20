5 Biggest Movies Coming to Streaming This Week & Where to Watch

Everybody is at the theaters right now seeing Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” which makes it easy to forget that there is a plethora of exciting movies coming to streaming. This week, there is no shortage of titles that are going to be made available for free if you’re subscribed to the right services.

From action epics to indie comedies, there’s something for everybody that’s about to hit streaming. We’re going to give you all the details on the top movies coming to streaming this week and how to watch them.

‘Masters of the Universe’ – July 22

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The latest “Masters of the Universe” film had a tough task. While a ton of people are familiar with the He-Man brand, it’s mostly people of older generations. Not a lot of 18-year-olds are running to the theater to watch adventures in Eternia in 2026, which led to “Masters of the Universe” struggling at the box office.

However, the people who did catch the film in theaters enjoyed it. It currently boasts a 67% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 86% audience score. If you were on the fence about making the trip to the cinema to see what Skeletor is up to, but did have some interest in seeing the film, you won’t have to wait long. “Masters of the Universe” is set to debut on Prime Video on July 22.

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you won’t have to rent the film and will be able to watch it for free.

‘The Dink’ – July 24

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If you’re looking for something more original this week, you may want to keep an eye out for the new Apple TV original film “The Dink.” The movie stars Jake Johnson as an aging tennis pro who decides to take up pickleball to help a local club.

“The Dink” has a stacked cast that also features Ben Stiller, Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris, Patton Oswalt and Christine Taylor. It is directed by Josh Greenbaum, who is set to direct the upcoming “Spaceballs” reboot. If you’ve just caught Netflix’s “The Hawk” starring Will Ferrell and are itching for another sports comedy, “The Dink” could be the perfect film for you. It is set to premiere on Apple TV on July 24.

’72 Hours’ – July 24

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Despite being one of the box office’s most bankable stars, Kevin Hart has decided to work with Netflix on his next big movie. “72 Hours” is about a 40-year-old man (Hart) who joins up with a bachelor party he wasn’t invited to. Rounding out the cast are Marcello Hernández, Mason Gooding, Mike Epps and Teyana Taylor.

Notably, “72 Hours” is directed by Tim Story, who is known for “Fantastic Four (2005)” and the “Ride Along” films, which also star Hart. It debuts on Netflix on July 24.

‘Mortal Kombat II’ – July 24

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The first “Mortal Kombat” reboot film in 2021 debuted so close to the pandemic that it was difficult to gauge if the IP still had much of an audience. However, Warner Bros. saw enough to greenlight a sequel. This time around, they brought on “The Boys” star Karl Urban to lead the film as Johnny Cage.

“Mortal Kombat II” got lukewarm box office results and critical reviews, but perhaps it can find a new audience on streaming. It was directed by Simon McQuoid, who also directed the first film, so if you were a fan of that one, the sequel should be more of the same vibe. It’ll premiere free on HBO Max on July 24.

‘Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie’ – July 24

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Matt Johnson is quickly becoming one of the hottest indie directors in Hollywood. For those who don’t know, he’s the mind behind the excellent 2023 dramedy “BlackBerry.” Prior to making it big as a feature film director, Johnson started a web series called “Nirvana the Band the Show.” He later turned it into a TV series.

While it never became a huge series, it did have a strong cult following, which led Johnson to make “Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie.” The film didn’t find a huge audience at the box office, but it is one of the best-reviewed films of the year, with a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Since it was a smaller movie, it was difficult for a lot of people to find in theaters, but it won’t be difficult any longer.

“Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie” is set to stream on Hulu and Disney+ on July 24.