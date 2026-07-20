Netflix Releases First Trailer for ‘Lego One Piece’

Netflix is one of the largest streaming services in the entire world. They have recently become an anime powerhouse after securing rights to one of the most popular anime franchises in the world, “One Piece.” Since then, the series has expanded into both a live-action and now a Lego special.

The “Lego One Piece” special will release in two parts and is more similar to the live-action series than the original anime or manga. The special will first release on September 29 with the second half to follow shortly. Unsurprisingly, the new special clearly utilizes Usopp’s habit of stretching the truth, to incorporate its sillier Lego antics.

The Lego Special Takes More Inspiration from the Live-Action Series

The recently announced Lego special just released its first trailer and fans could not be more excited. It is not surprising that the new special will follow the live-action formula, especially given Netflix’s involvement. Furthermore, the streaming giant has created one of the most popular anime live-action adaptations of all time and likely wants to capitalize on the existing hype. Each member of the live-action cast even voices their respective characters within the new Lego special.

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The trailer looks nothing short of incredible and features the known balance between action and comedy which Lego consistently excels. Every member of the notable cast appears within the trailer, translated beautifully into Lego. Yet, that does not mean that fans are completely satisfied. Some wish the Lego special and sets would follow the original manga’s style, while others wish the series would feature a more serious tone. However, the style is probably included due to Netflix’s involvement, and it simply would not make sense to have serious Lego media.

Since the upcoming special follows the live-action formula, many popular characters have the opportunity to appear in Lego form. Some fans were unhappy with the speed at which the live-action introduces characters, but if it is going to keep up with the manga, certain events need to happen out of order. Netflix is incredibly smart by incorporating Lego specials in order to fill the gap between content releases. They are clearly taking a page out of Marvel and DC’s playbook, which will most likely work in their favor.

The Netflix Special Will Release in Two Parts Starting September 29

The first part of the special will release on September 29, and could feature an important announcement. The third season of the live-action has already finished filming. This new Lego special is the perfect place to release more information about the upcoming season, especially since Netflix already has the footage. The announcement probably will not make it into the Lego special, but any amount of One Piece content will help satiate fans until the next season’s release.

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One Piece is one of the most popular anime series of all time, but it has consistently struggled with the pacing. Eiichiro Oda is a genius when it comes to storytelling, but the series is also one of the longest running anime franchises of all time. It takes a lot of time to bring such a lengthy but engaging story into the live-action. Thankfully, a Lego special translates incredibly well to the wacky world of One Piece and provides fans with enough content for the foreseeable future, along with “One Piece: Heroines.”

Overall, One Piece is one of the most popular anime franchises of all time. It also has one of the most popular live-action series of all time, and is the first anime franchise to receive a Lego set. This special is an incredible opportunity for engaging content, but also a monumental triumph for anime franchises. The Lego set and following series are almost definitive proof that anime has entered the mainstream and is becoming more well-known by the day.