‘One Piece: Heroines’ Arrives on Netflix for Global Audiences

“One Piece” is one of the most popular anime within the entire battle shonen genre. That hasn’t stopped creator Eiichiro Oda from experimenting with other genres and mediums. At this point, the One Piece franchise is a masterclass in successful spin-offs, and “One Piece: Heroines” will likely be no different. Nami and Robin are two of the most popular characters within the entire franchise, so it’s more than time they get their own standalone story.

However, Nami and Robin aren’t the only characters featured within this epic tale. Nearly all of One Piece’s integral heroines get their own unique story within this expansive and well-drawn spin-off. Each tale isn’t expressly canon, but there’s really nothing stopping them from fitting into the overall storyline. There are several places to watch the popular new title, including Netflix, which is now streaming the new One Piece story worldwide.

This New Spin-Off Focuses Solely on the Heroines of ‘One Piece’

The One Piece franchise has been regularly chastised for mistreating its female cast. Every adaptation fixes the issue slightly better, but popular light novelist Jun Esaka has brought it upon themselves to fix one of the franchise’s biggest missteps in the form of “One Piece: Heroines.” The newly released anime is based on Esaka’s light novel and is one of the many incredible projects One Piece is set to release in the next several years.

╭──────────. ִ ࣪ ⋆ ೀ ─╮ 𝙾𝙽𝙴 𝙿𝙸𝙴𝙲𝙴 𝙷𝙴𝚁𝙾𝙸𝙽𝙴𝚂╰─ ִ ࣪ ⋆ ೀ ──────────╯𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐱! 👠 https://t.co/mVtkRKs4IJ— Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 11, 2026

The anime will feature four distinct stories, focusing on four of One Piece’s most integral heroines. Nami, Robin, Vivi and Perona will all be getting a standalone tale within this breathtaking anime. So far, only Nami’s story is available, but it’s an incredible watch. Each of the Straw Hat Pirates is referenced, but only Nami and Robin are expressly shown. Nami’s story involves her search for the perfect shoes; she receives an offer from a fashion designer, but she only accepts once she realizes the designer is responsible for stealing their previous treasure.

The episode and its plotline are perfect for Nami and are executed extremely well. Even fans of the original anime, who typically watch more shonen plots, could easily find themselves enjoying the franchise’s latest title. ‘One Piece’ might never get a sequel or a prequel series, but there are clearly enough spin-offs to satiate fans for many years to come.

Netflix Is Once Again Demonstrating Its New Anime Focus Through ‘One Piece’

Netflix has become an absolute powerhouse in the anime industry, and that all has to do with its partnership with “One Piece.” The streaming giant has clearly picked an excellent franchise to increase its anime association, and is doing an excellent job of it as well. Not only is Netflix the only place to watch the widely successful “One Piece” live-action, but it will be one of the only places to watch the series’ upcoming remake scheduled for release on February 27.

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The streaming giant gained access to “One Piece: Heroines” a few days after Crunchyroll, a streaming service exclusively dedicated to anime. This proves, now more than ever, that Netflix is becoming a titan of the anime industry. It could easily become one of the default places to watch anime in the future.

In the end, “One Piece: Heroines” might be one of the greatest spin-offs to come out of the One Piece franchise. It tackles one of the series biggest issues in a meaningful and engaging way. It also brings more insight into characters who typically don’t get as much of a focus, since the actual anime is a battle shonen. Both dedicated franchise fans and those who have never heard of the series could find themselves engaged by this incredible tale.