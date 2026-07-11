Singer Brandy Defends Herself Amid Online Scrutiny Following Recent Public Appearance

R&B legend Brandy has had a busy 2026. Not only did she release her #1 New York Times best-selling memoir, “PHASES,” but she has also headlined a number of music festivals, most recently the 2026 Essence Festival of Culture. Now, after receiving a bit of scrutiny amid being honored in her hometown of McComb, Mississippi, the “Almost Doesn’t Count” singer is responding.

Brandy took to Instagram on July 11 to post several new photos of herself. In them, the music legend can be seen wearing gold as she strikes various poses. The 47-year-old began in the caption, “Haayyy Beauty. Perhaps we’ve been looking for it in all the wrong places. In youth. In perfection. In approval.” She then said, “In bodies that never change and faces that never age.”

The “Freedom Rings” singer then spoke about the changes life brings, saying, “But life was never meant to leave us untouched. It shapes us. It humbles us. It refines us. Every season leaves its signature upon us. And maybe that’s where beauty has been all along. Not in escaping change, but in becoming through it.”

Perhaps in direct response to the backlash she’s faced, Brandy said, “I’ve learned that it takes only a moment to form an opinion about someone’s appearance, and a lifetime to understand what they’ve lived through.”

She added, “Our words have weight. Our judgments have weight. Our kindness does too.”

Brandy Asked Social Media Users To Think Before They Post

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The singer continued her Instagram post by clarifying what she hopes fans will learn from her message. According to her, “Before you speak about someone’s body, before you speak about someone’s face, before you decide who they are by what you see, remember, you are looking at someone’s child. Someone’s friend. Someone’s dream. Someone’s life. A soul.”

She then said, “And souls have always been more beautiful than surfaces.” Elsewhere in the message amid her public scrutiny, Brandy stated that she has “stopped trying to earn my reflection. I’ve stopped asking the mirror to tell me who I am. I know who I am. And that knowing has given me a freedom no opinion could ever take away.”

Thousands Gathered in McComb, Mississippi To See The ‘Almost Doesn’t Count Singer’

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According to WBLS, Brandy was honored by city officials in her hometown of McComb, Mississippi, on June 6. During the event, which was also attended by her daughter, mother, and father, Brandy gave a speech and was presented with a key to the city.

While at the event, the Grammy winner also interviewed with Kayla Corine Thompson and responded to questions about new music. Brandy told the news personality, “You know what, I’ve been hearing a lot about I should do a new album.”

The “b7” songstress continued, “I think I wanna do a new album,” before saying, “I gotta get to it.” Brandy’s most recent album, “Christmas With Brandy,” was released in 2023. Before that, her seventh studio album, “b7,” arrived in July 2020, her first after an eight-year hiatus.

‘Descendants: Wicked Wonderland’ Arrives in July

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Regarding acting, Brandy will next appear in Disney’s “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland,” which will premiere on The Disney Channel on July 17. The movie will then arrive on Disney+ the following day. In it, Brandy will reprise her role as “Cinderella.”