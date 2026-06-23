Teaser for Netflix’s ‘The One Piece’ Release Date Revealed

“One Piece” is one of the most popular and longest-running anime series of all time. The “One Piece” anime just released its 1167th episode, and will likely have hundreds more before “One Piece” comes to a close. However, the large multitude of episodes has somewhat dissuaded new fans from breaking into the incredible franchise. There have been several attempts to rectify this issue, including the Netflix live-action series. These endeavors ultimately led to the Netflix-led “One Piece” remake in collaboration with WIT Studio.

WIT Studio is easily one of the best production studios in all of anime. They are responsible for incredibly popular titles like “Attack on Titan,” “Spy x Family” and “Vinland Saga” Season 1. It’s really no question why Netflix chose WIT to take the lead on the new “One Piece” project. Their involvement in the program has many fans incredibly excited.

There has been limited promotional material surrounding the WIT project, but according to Netflix, a new teaser is set to release on June 24, 2026. The teaser will most likely focus on the remake’s animation and stylization, since the story has already been told. If successful, the upcoming series could bring a new set of fans to the already beloved anime.

The Upcoming Anime Will Attempt to Modernize the Classic Series

“The One Piece’s” main purpose is to condense and modernize the classic series. The project has already announced that the first season will only have seven episodes. The episode will be double-length, but that is still much shorter than the original produced by Toei Animation. Many modern fans also believe some of the art style from the older Toei episodes has become outdated. Although that idea is a large point of contention among the fanbase.

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The first season is set to cover the first part of the East Blue arc, ending with Luffy’s first meeting with Sanji. This is an incredibly beloved part of the narrative, and fans are somewhat apprehensive to see if the remake sticks the landing. There are also rumors that the upcoming remake might not be a one-to-one copy of the manga, like most anime series. However, the fact that the remake is also being spearheaded by franchise creator Eiichiro Oda paints an incredibly positive picture for the upcoming project.

Oda has created this remake so an entirely new generation of fans can enjoy the world of One Piece. The original Toei anime was first released in 1999, which is almost three decades of “One Piece.” Oda believes that the new remake will not only condense his story but will also allow the anime’s incredible story to become accessible to an even larger audience. One of his biggest collaborators in this endeavor has been the streaming giant, Netflix.

Netflix Has Quickly Become a Major Player in the World of One Piece

Netflix first began collaborating with Eiichiro Oda on the now beloved live-action “One Piece.” The streaming platform worked tirelessly with Oda to produce the most popular anime live-action of all time. Due to their success with the live-action project and the wishes of the original creator, Netflix has been put in charge of the upcoming remake.

The streaming giant is quickly becoming a franchise figurehead, which could end up making the series even more popular internationally than it already is. “One Piece” is the best-selling manga of all time, but that success has yet to completely translate to the anime. The WIT remake, coupled with the continued success of the live-action series, could bring the series to the forefront of the anime sphere.

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Only time will tell if “The One Piece” can reach the same heights as the original anime. The teaser, set to release June 24, will be an excellent indicator of what is to come, and many fans remain cautiously optimistic. The remake has all the makings of an incredible anime. If successful, “The One Piece” could make the franchise one of the most popular of all time.