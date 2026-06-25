‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Season 2 Confirmed by Studio Trigger

The concept of Cyberpunk is one of the most popular interpretations of the future in the modern era. It’s unsurprising that this futuristic idea has been turned into one of the most popular franchises. The concept has spawned what are largely considered two of the best entries in their respective media, “Cyberpunk 2077” and “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners”. The latter first began as a standalone anime, but a recent announcement has changed that forever.

The original 10-episode miniseries has been greenlit for a second season. The newer season will focus on an entirely new set of characters, but will still be spearheaded by CD PROJEKT RED and Studio Trigger. Many fans are somewhat sad to see that Lucy’s story has fully concluded, but that is ultimately for the best. Hopefully, these new characters will be just as engaging as the previous crew. Fans are most likely to get a first look at the new cast fairly soon, based on the studio’s recent announcement.

Fans Can Expect More Information on June 29

On June 24, 2026, the social media behind the “Cyberpunk Edgerunners” project announced that fans would get a first look at the new project on June 29. It’s unclear what exactly the studio plans to show fans, but at this point, fans would be excited by anything. Normally, creating a new season with an entirely new cast wouldn’t be possible for an anime, but “Cyberpunk Edgerunners” has such a unique premise that it could incorporate any number of new characters and still maintain the core spirit behind the franchise.

The original series is largely considered one of the greatest anime of the last decade, and only time will tell to see if the sequel lives up to the hype. Both David and Lucy were such interesting characters; it will be hard to find a character or set of characters that maintains the same appeal. Then again, many fans are eager to watch anything so long as it carries the Cyberpunk name.

Although both “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” and “Cyberpunk 2077” are set in the same universe, there are really no recurring characters. The sequel to the anime is the perfect opportunity to change that. It might be unlikely, but a new season is likely the best time to reintroduce popular Cyberpunk characters like Keanu Reeves‘ Johnny Silverhand or Viktor Vektor.

The New Anime Could Easily Redefine the Medium, Just Like the Original

At this point, if the second season is received well, there could be all manner of Cyberpunk spin-offs. There have been several years since the original came out, but the hype has not died down a single bit. The moment Studio Trigger made their announcement, fans of the franchise flocked to social media to sing its praises. There might be a lot of pressure riding on the upcoming season, but that hasn’t stopped fans from being cautiously optimistic.

Should the newer season generate as much acclaim as the original, it could easily redefine the anime space for the better part of the 2020s. Since anime and manga are primarily based on art, they are subject to change every so often to follow what is popular. This is why older anime can end up having several unique and distinct art styles over their run. Ultimately, if “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” Season 2 is successful, it could change the anime sphere forever, just like the first. Only time will tell to see if the studio manages to catch lightning in a bottle twice, but June 29th will be a pretty fair measure of their success.