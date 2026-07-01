Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Wraps Production on Season 3, Sharing New Straw Hat Photo

Fans are one step closer to sailing the Grand Line with the Straw Hat Pirates once again, as Netflix’s “One Piece” has wrapped production on its third season.

The streamer shared the news to Instagram on June 30, with a behind the scenes photo of the beloved pirate crew, saying, “The cameras have stopped rolling, but the journey is far from over.”

Notably, a mural of Joe Manganiello’s Sir Crocodile looms behind them, although “there will be no further questions” about it.

The Straw Hats Head to Alabasta in 2027

Season 2 of “One Piece” debuted in March, quickly sailing into the number one slot on Netflix’s Global Top 10 and maintaining a 100% Tomatometer and 95% Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes.

The newest season ends in Drum Island, with the Straw Hats continuing to sail the Grand Line in search of Gol D. Roger’s mythical One Piece.

In April, Netflix revealed where the pirate crew would be heading next and when fans can expect to see them on their screens again.

That’s right – The Straw Hats are heading to Alabasta in 2027, with the upcoming chapter set to be titled “The Battle of Alabasta.”

There will be several new faces joining them on their adventures, including Tony award-winning Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace, Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger and Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1.

Several cast members from season two were also promoted to series regulars, including Manganiello, Mikaela Hoover (Chopper), Lera Abova (Nico Robin/Miss All-Sunday) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Nefertari Cobra).

“Reaching this story has been a dream for our team since the live-action series began,” Season 3 co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes shared with Tudum. “We’ll see you in Alabasta — it’s going to be epic!”

Go Behind the Scenes of “One Piece” with New Art Book

For fans itching for more “One Piece” until the show’s third season premieres, they can dive into “Set Sail: The Art and Making of One Piece.” Published by VIZ Media on June 23, the deluxe hardcover art book takes fans behind the scenes of the making of the show’s first two seasons.

With a foreword by the show’s executive producer Joe Tracz, the book is filled with exclusive interviews, commentary, and behind the scenes photos. Starting in the East Blue all the way to Drum Island, explore how the production team brought Eiichiro Oda’s hit manga series to life – from casting to hair and makeup, costuming, larger-than-life set designs, stunts, and post-production visual effects.

Reflecting on his trip to Tokyo to meet Oda Sensei, Tracz shared in the book’s foreword, “The feeling that trip gave me – that I could do the impossible and achieve the incredible – is the feeling I hope to instill in everyone who watches the live-action series, whether they’re a longtime fan with an X on their arm or a new viewer who wants to see what Whoopi Goldberg was raving about on The View. I hope that those who are new to the series will join the nakama. Because you don’t just dip your toe into One Piece. You jump in and swim.”