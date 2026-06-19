MAPPA’s Anniversary Event Reveals New ‘Chainsaw Man’ Trailer

On June 19, MAPPA hosted a 15th anniversary celebration in Japan that started at 8 p.m. JST (6 a.m. Central.) Part of the lineup included an update on the newest arc in the “Chainsaw Man” series.

MAPPA’s “Chainsaw Man” news wasn’t announced until the very end of the 15th Anniversary celebration.

The event began by confirming the Assassins Arc, coming soon to MAPPA, followed by an announcement about a new “Chainsaw Man” mobile game and a video of the game’s opening song/trailer. (The YouTube comments at this point were tragic, with disappointed fans and words of consolation speculating there would another announcement.)

But then we finally got what we were waiting for — the new trailer!!

And the teaser trailer looks phenomenal.

MAPPA Announced Additional New Projects

The MAPPA event also revealed a new trailer for “Jujutsu Kaisen,” along with a panel reminiscing on the final season of “Attack on Titan.” We learned that MAPPA would be animating the opening for the new “Attack on Titan” game too.

The event also shared three brand new anime projects. The main thing fans were hoping for that didn’t happen was a new “Yuri on Ice” announcement. It looks like that anime is still canceled, based on the anniversary event.

An Assassins Arc is Next for ‘Chainsaw Man’

We already know that the “Chainsaw Man Assassins Arc” is heading to Crunchyroll as the anime continues to adapt the manga series. The news was first announced at Jump Festa 2026 when a teaser trailer and visual were released in December 2025.

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We will update this story when we know more about MAPPA’s “Chainsaw Man” news.

The official schedule for MAPPA’s 15th anniversary celebration noted that the “Chainsaw Man Assassin Arc” would be discussed from 9:34 p.m. JST to 9:42 p.m. JST. The event began at 8 p.m. JST (which is 6 a.m. Central.)

／MAPPA 15th Anniversary Lineup RevealProgram Schedule released!!✨＼ Featuring new announcements for upcoming works and projects, special appearances by cast members, and much more — don’t miss it! ——————————————————–⏰June 19 (Fri)… https://t.co/OFKMv1RHc7 pic.twitter.com/mXw0L3norM— MAPPA (@MAPPA_Info) June 17, 2026

As you can see based on the schedule, less time was set aside for “Chainsaw Man” news than for “Attack on Titan” and “Jujutsu Kaisen” updates.

Prior to the anniversary event, MAPPA released a new visual from the “Reze Arc” movie.

The art features a beautiful illustration of Reze, and fans couldn’t stop talking about it.

MAPA’s “Reze Arc” Chainsaw Man movie was a 2026 Anime Awards Winner. The movie, clocking in at 1 hour and 39 minutes in length, released in movie theaters in late 2025, and is now available on Crunchyroll.

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About two months ago, the “Chainsaw Man” manga officially concluded with the release of Chapter 232. This marked the end of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s dark story that began about eight years ago.

With the manga completed, there’s no reason for concern that the anime might have to pause to let the manga develop more material.