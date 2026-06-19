What Was MAPPA Anniversary’s ‘Attack on Titan’ Announcement?

“Attack on Titan” fans were surprised to see the anime listed on MAPPA’s schedule of events for the 15th anniversary event on June 19. The anime has concluded, and it wasn’t clear what news MAPPA might have to share.

We’re watching the anniversary event live with translations, and will update this story as more information is available.

The “Attack on Titan” section began with clips from the final season, along with a panel section with Mikasa’s voice actor Yui Ishikawa and Yuichiro Hayashi, the director, discussing the final part of the anime.

They talked about how it felt for Mikasa’s voice actor’s last episode and how she was scared to read the last part in when it was released and put it off as long as possible.

“In my heart, I felt like it wasn’t over yet, so I read it right at the last moment,” she said about the final arc.

She added that there’s no “correct” way to end the series, and she feels like she understood Hajime Isayama.

At one point, they spoke about the restaurant scene when Eren was so cruel to Mikasa and Armin.

“It’s heartbreaking,” the director commented. “…I felt like I wanted to support Mikasa.”

“Mikasa was really a warrior,” Hayashi said.

At the end they talked about an exhibit at MAPPA’s anniversary exhibition and the new “Attack on Titan 3” game, with opening credits produced by MAPPA. But it looks like there won’t be a new original anime work, at least not yet.

MAPPA Set Aside a Sizeable Chunk of Time for ‘Attack on Titan’ News

The official schedule for MAPPA’s 15th anniversary celebration noted that “Attack on Titan Final Season” news will be discussed from 8:30 p.m. JST to 8:51 p.m. JST. The event began at 8 p.m. JST.

With a full 21 minutes being set aside for “Attack on Titan” news, it gives the anime the distinction of having the second-longest program during the anniversary event. Only “Jujutsu Kaisen” has a longer timeslot of 23 minutes.

／MAPPA 15th Anniversary Lineup RevealProgram Schedule released!!✨＼ Featuring new announcements for upcoming works and projects, special appearances by cast members, and much more — don’t miss it! ——————————————————–⏰June 19 (Fri)… https://t.co/OFKMv1RHc7 pic.twitter.com/mXw0L3norM— MAPPA (@MAPPA_Info) June 17, 2026

Prior to the event, MAPPA released a new visual for “Attack on Titan” showing Mikasa heading to the tree and Eren’s grave.

In addition, MAPPA shared that the event will include a conversation between the voice actor for Mikasa and director Hayashi Yuichiro.

Because the final season of “Attack on Titan” has already aired in full, fans weren’t sure what to expect from the anniversary event. Some speculated that maybe it would just be more news about the “Attack on Titan” game or maybe a new Blu-Ray. Others hoped that maybe fans would get an OVA of the “high school caste” arc that was covered in the manga and only briefly touched upon in the anime. Still others speculated that maybe fans would get an OVA episode of the special Levi arc that was published after the manga ended.