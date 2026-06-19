Did MAPPA Announce ‘Yuri on Ice’ News During the Anniversary Event?

Fans of the anime “Yuri on Ice” have been hoping that MAPPA might revive the series for the anime’s 10th anniversary (and MAPPA’s 15th.) Before MAPPA’s 15th anniversary event in Japan on June 19, there was speculation that MAPPA might announce news about the anime during the “new information” section of the event.

Has any information about “Yuri on Ice” been shared? We’re watching the anniversary event live (via a translated stream) to keep you updated on any news. But unfortunately, it looks like the anime won’t be announced, based on the “new information” section of the anniversary.

MAPPA Did Not Announce ‘Yuri on Ice’ News During the ‘New Information’ Portion of Their Anniversary Event

MAPPA unveiled three new titles during the event, but none were for “Yuri on Ice,” unfortunately.

The first was a trailer for an original shouju work premiering in 2027 from Coco Uzuki called “Fall in Love, You False Angels.”

Next was a trailer for another new anime called “Beat & Motion” premiering in 2027.

Finally, they showcased a teaser trailer for a third anime created with Netflix created by Usagi.

MAPPA’s Anniversary Schedule Hinted at ‘New Project Announcements’

“Yuri on Ice” was MAPPA’s first major anime hit. It propelled the studio to the popularity that later gained it huge series like “Attack on Titan” and “Jujutsu Kaisen.” Ever since the iconic figure skating anime’s movie was canceled in 2024, fans have been pushing MAPPA to change course and revive the series.

The official schedule for MAPPA’s 15th anniversary celebration included a vague category called “New Project Announcements” from 8:23 p.m. JST to 8:30 p.m. JST. Fans speculated that this might be a surprise “Yuri on Ice” announcement.

The potential hints were certainly there. MAPPA just verified the official “Yuri on Ice” X account in May, after years of silence, and announced an exhibition later this year. At the same time, MAPPA unpinned the tweet announcing the cancellation of the “Yuri on Ice” movie. This all coincided with “Yuri on Ice” getting a lot of attention at Crunchyroll’s anime awards event, when the titular song was given a full live performance. You can watch the performance on Crunchyroll’s official video below.

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While all of this might just coincide with the anime’s 10-year anniversary, fans couldn’t help but hope for more.

One fan tweeted about the anniversary event: “THE NEW ANNOUNCEMENT IS GONNA BE YOI SEASON 2 LET’S GO.”

Another wrote: “I wonder what MAPPA’s new project is… Could it possibly be that original anime starting with Yu…??”

Some fans had renewed hope that MAPPA might consider bringing the anime back after the TV series “Heated Rivalry” became such a huge hit. Could it be further proof to MAPPA that the underlying premise for “Yuri on Ice” has a huge fan base?

After the first season of “Yuri on Ice” aired, a second season never happened. In 2017, MAPPA revealed it was working on a “Yuri on Ice” movie. In 2018, MAPPA announced that the movie was named “Yuri on Ice: Adolescence.” But after years of delays, fans were heartbroken to learn that the movie was canceled in 2024. And they still haven’t given up hope, often leaving posts telling MAPPA they’ll never forgive the studio until it finally makes things right.