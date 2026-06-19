MAPPA Anniversary’s ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Announcement

One of the biggest events on MAPPA’s 15th anniversary event schedule is “Jujutsu Kaisen.” It’s the first event to take place on June 19.

We will update this article as we watch the live stream (translated live.)

The special section began with a “Jujutusu Talk Outbound Edition” featuring Yuji’s voice actor and Megumi’s.

First, they talked about fan events they attended and joked about some scenes in the anime.

Next, they looked back on some scenes from season 3 and answered some fan questions. Yuji’s voice actor said he loved the battle scene between Yuji and Yuta. They also talked about Yuta’s final battle scene at the end of season 3 and how it was so much like a movie. “He must have gotten full, I guess,” they joked.

Yuji’s voice actor also talked about loving the scene with Higurama, even back when he first read it in the manga.

Finally, they got to the new information.

And then they presented a teaser trailer for the next part of “Jujutsu Kaisen!” To watch it, just scroll back to the first part of this live video. And they shared a message from the new director — Takeru Satoh — who said, in part: “I feel deeply every day the heaviness of the responsibility to [develop] a precious original work that’s loved by many people.”

MAPPA Set Aside 23 Minutes for ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ News

The official schedule for MAPPA’s 15th anniversary celebration noted that new “Jujutsu Kaisen” news would be discussed from 8 p.m. JST to 8:23 p.m. JST — it was the very first event happening during the 15th anniversary. “Jujtusu Kaisen” also holds the distinction of being the anime with the biggest timeslot dedicated to it: a full 23 minutes.

／MAPPA 15th Anniversary Lineup RevealProgram Schedule released!!✨＼ Featuring new announcements for upcoming works and projects, special appearances by cast members, and much more — don’t miss it! ——————————————————–⏰June 19 (Fri)… https://t.co/OFKMv1RHc7 pic.twitter.com/mXw0L3norM— MAPPA (@MAPPA_Info) June 17, 2026

In addition, MAPPA released a new visual for “Jujutsu Kaisen” on X.

Considering that JJK is one of MAPPA’s biggest anime series, there’s no doubt that the studio will have massive information to share today.

The first half of season 3 premiered in March with 12 episodes. It was peak anime and peak art direction. But when the final episode aired, there was no news on exactly when to expect the series to come back. Hopefully, we will learn more today.