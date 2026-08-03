‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Reveals New Illustrations Ahead of Season 4

“Jujutsu Kaisen” fans are in for a treat as the beloved anime released a new collection of official illustrations as part of MAPPA’s 15th anniversary celebration.

MAPPA’s official X (formerly Twitter) account shared four brand-new illustrations featuring some of the anime’s most popular characters.

Fans will be able to enjoy the new artwork on a variety of exclusive merchandise available at the upcoming MAPPA 15th Anniversary Expo. The highly anticipated event will run from Sept. 16 to Dec. 7, 2026, at the Yurakucho Museum in Tokyo.

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ New Designs for MAPPA 15th Anniversary

Several MAPPA titles have also received commemorative artwork for the expo, but “Jujutsu Kaisen” stands out as the only series so far with four newly released illustrations.

The special illustrations represent key moments from the show, including the Hidden Inventory (Gojo’s Past) arc, “Jujutsu Kaisen 0,” the Shibuya Incident arc, and the Culling Game arc.

“Jujutsu Kaisen” follows Yuji Itadori, a high school student whose life is turned upside down after he swallows a cursed relic and becomes the vessel of the legendary King of Curses. Under the guidance of Satoru Gojo, Yuji enrolls at a secret school where he trains to battle powerful curses born from humanity’s darkest emotions.

Meanwhile, “Jujutsu Kaisen” has added more dates to its musical world tour, which kicked off in London on June 3.

“Jujutsu Kaisen in Concert” combines a live orchestral performance with memorable scenes from all three seasons of the hit anime, including Yuji Itadori’s first encounter with Sukuna and the battles that shook Tokyo.

Fans will also be treated to a special Season 3 encore performance. Official JJK merchandise will also be available for purchase at the concert venue on the day of the show.

“‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is an anime defined by its emotional weight, visual language, and music,” Floris Douwes, Producer and Managing Director at GEA Live, shared. “This concert brings those elements together in a live setting, combining an exceptional band with cinematic visuals to present the story in a way that is both faithful to the original work and elevated by the power of live performance.”

‘Jujutsu Kaisen in Concert’ Tour Dates So Far

London: June 3, 2026, at Eventim Apollo

June 3, 2026, at Eventim Apollo Rotterdam : June 5, 2026, at De Doelen

: June 5, 2026, at De Doelen Paris : June 7, 2026, at Le Grand Rex

: June 7, 2026, at Le Grand Rex Berlin : June 13, 2026, at Tempodrom

: June 13, 2026, at Tempodrom San Antonio : June 13, 2026, at Majestic Theatre

: June 13, 2026, at Majestic Theatre Hong Kong: October 10, 2026, at MacPherson Stadium

October 10, 2026, at MacPherson Stadium Singapore: October 31, 2026, at Esplanade Theatre

October 31, 2026, at Esplanade Theatre Seoul, South Korea: November 7 and 8, 2026, at Kyung Hee University – Grand Peace Palace

November 7 and 8, 2026, at Kyung Hee University – Grand Peace Palace Melbourne, Australia: November 19, 2026, at Palais Theatre

November 19, 2026, at Palais Theatre Sydney, Australia: November 21, 2026, at Sydney Town Hall

November 21, 2026, at Sydney Town Hall Pasay City, Philippines: November 28 and 29, 2026, at Newport Performing Arts Theater