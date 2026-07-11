Collin Gosselin Relives Devastating ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ Moment with Mom Kate Gosselin

“Jon & Kate Plus 8” became a TV phenomenon when it debuted in 2007, when then-spouses Jon and Kate Gosselin opened their home to TLC cameras for the hit reality show chronicling their everyday life as parents of eight young children.

Of course, the couple’s fractious divorce took the sheen off the show, as did recent allegations by the couple’s son Collin Gosselin that his mother had been physically and emotionally abusive toward him as a child. In fact, Gosselin will soon be publishing a book about his childhood, which will elaborate on those and other allegations about his upbringing.

A TikTok User Made a Devastating Observation

A clip was posted on TikTok by someone who’d been rewatching “Jon & Kate Plus 8,” in which Kate Gosselin is enjoying a day on the beach with her kids.

In the clip, she emerges from the ocean carrying a bundle of fish she’d caught. When she greets her children, 3-year-old Collin proudly presents her with some gifts for her that he’d gathered from the beach, including a feather and some flowers. Kate, however, utterly ignores him, leaving him to continue holding his cute gift when she doesn’t even acknowledge it.

The person who posted that clip wrote, “Collin said ‘look what we got for youuuu’ so proud of the flowers & feather he found for his momma 😢 She didn’t give one [expletive]!! He was still carrying them at the end 😢”

Collin Gosselin Responded to the Clip

Collin wound up seeing that TikTok, and reshared it on Instagram Stories, along with a response.

“Still and always will believe in being a gentleman and getting flowers,” he wrote, as reported by People.

He Admitted the Clip Made Him ‘Tear Up’

Colin Gosselin also issued a comment to that original TikTok. “Thank you for sharing. This made me tear up,” he wrote. “I’ll never lose that part of me, just means more flowers for my future lady.”

The person who’d posted the clip responded, writing, “Forever standing with you Collin! so incredibly proud of you for being brave and speaking up!!! You have an army behind you young man!!”

Collin responded once again to share his gratitude. “Thank you so much. The love and support I’ve received has kept me on my feet, I am so fortunate,” he wrote.

His Tell-All Book Will Arrive in the Fall

Last fall, Collin revealed that he’d signed a deal to of write his first book, which would recount his childhood experiences in the world of reality television. He also hinted that readers would discover a far darker side of his family life than that depicted on the TLC reality show.

Us Weekly later revealed the title of the upcoming book: “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.”

He revealed more about the forthcoming book, set to arrive on October 13, in a post he shared via Instagram. “Writing this book forced me to revisit some of the hardest moments of my life, but it also gave me something I’ve been searching for for a long time: my voice,” he wrote in the caption. “This isn’t the story people think they know. It’s the story I’ve lived.”