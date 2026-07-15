What to Watch on Hulu This Week – Beginning July 13

As one of the big streamers, Hulu always has a steady supply of new shows and movies arriving on the service. When combined with Disney+, there’s always a good chance that you’ll find something decent and new to watch.

Like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, July isn’t a major release period for Hulu but there are some major shows on the way and a fresh reality format that twists the celebrity competition concept on its head.

‘Nation’s Dumbest’

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“Nation’s Dumbest” is a brand new game show and reality series from Fox. Hosted by British comedian Jack Whitehall, the show follows a group of celebrities as they battle it out to avoid being named the dumbest person in the country. This means flipping the normal competition format on its head, with the best performing star leaving the show each week until only the “dumbest” celebrity is left.

The cast of competitors is made up of Hilaria Baldwin, Carmen Electra, Anthony Michael Hall, Jon Heder, Chase Hudson, Ice-T, Elle King, Matt Leinart, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Steve-O, JoJo Siwa, and Andrew Yang.

‘They Fight’

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“They Fight” is a sports drama film from Sheldon Candis, who also co-wrote the release with Andrew Renzi. It stars André Holland as Walt Manigan, a recently released prisoner who joins a local gym with the aim of helping adolescents reach their potential and stay out of trouble.

Due to be released on July 17, it also stars Wendell Pierce, Samira Wiley, and Mykelti Williamson. The film has already received some positive reviews, meaning this could be one to watch for any boxing fans.

‘Rabbit Hole’ Season 1

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The first season of the new reality series “Rabbit Hole” is arriving on Hulu on July 13. Made up of 10 half-hour episodes. Featuring a cast made up of 36 content creators and influencers — which includes the likes of Topper Guild, Zhong, Mackenzie Turner, Matthew Beem and Jesser — the show revolves around the ensemble of stars taking part in a variety show of challenges, collaborations, and shorts.

Produced by Pocket.watch, which was founded by Chris M. Williams, the series will involve everything from magic acts to pranks and gaming content.

‘In the Name of the King’

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The fantasy action film “In the Name of the King” also joins Hulu this week. First released in 2007, the Uwe Boll directed film stars Jason Statham as a farmer who sets out to rescue his wife and avenge the death of his son. This sees him fighting against a race of animal-warriors under the command of Gallian.

A commercial failure upon its release, it has developed something of a cult following in recent years. The supporting cast is made up of the likes of Kristanna Loken, John Rhys-Davis, Ron Perlman, Claire Forlani, and Burt Reynolds.

‘Daemons of the Shadow Realm’

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“Daemons of the Shadow Realm” is a 2026 anime series that has been adapted from the 2021 manga franchise of the same name. Already available to watch in Japan and other markets, the series is coming to the US on Hulu this week.

The show follows Yuri and Asa, two siblings who are unaware of their relationship and must discover their past to unlock their birthright to command the supernatural forces known as Daemons.