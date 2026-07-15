What to Watch on Apple TV This Week – Beginning July 13

Apple TV doesn’t always have the packed release schedule of some streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t plenty of new content to keep you entertained over the coming days.

That includes the release of a brand new miniseries, the latest episodes in some high-profile shows, and the addition of a classic animated property that will have fans of “Charlie Brown” and “Snoopy” happy.

‘Lucky’

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“Lucky” is the latest project from “Banshee” co-creator Jonathan Tropper, who has also recently been responsible for leading another Apple TV success story in the form of “Your Friends & Neighbors.”

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular character, the likes of Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Reese Witherspoon, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor round out the cast. Taylor-Joy’s protagonist is a con-artist who goes on the run following a multi-million dollar heist that goes terribly wrong. All the while, she is pursued by both law enforcement agents in the FBI and a deadly crime boss.

The miniseries, which is based on a 2021 novel from Marissa Stapley, premiers on July 15 with the first two episodes, with the remaining five episodes airing weekly.

‘Silo’ Season 3 Episode 3

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The sci-fi dystopian drama “Silo” continued in 2026 with the third season of the show, based on the Hugh Howey trilogy of books. It stars Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols, an engineer working in a giant underground structure known as the Silo, who becomes embroiled in a conspiracy about the running of the community.

Following the dramatic events of the first and second seasons, Juliette now leads the Silo following a rebellion but things are still not entirely what they seem. The first episode dropped on Apple TV on July 3, with the third episode set to arrive on July 17 as the weekly release schedule continues.

‘Cape Fear’ Season 1 Episode 8

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“Cape Fear” is a psychological thriller miniseries based on the original novel “The Executioners” by John D. MacDonald alongside the two earlier film adaptations. This time around, Javier Bardem takes on the role of the sociopathic murderer Max Cady, while Amy Adams portrays lawyer Anna Bowden.

Released from prison after serving a 17-year sentence for killing his pregnant wife, Cady now seeks revenge on Bowden after she represented him in the original case. July 17 will mark the release of the eighth episode of the series “Los tiempos de Dios son Perfectos.”

‘Sugar’ Season 2 Episode 5 – Unknowns

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Created by screenwriter Mark Protosevich, who previously worked on both “Thor” and “I Am Legend,” “Sugar” is a neo-noir mystery series that first premiered on Apple TV in 2024. Featuring Colin Farrell in the starring role, it went on to win a number of high-profile awards and was quickly renewed for a second season.

The latest instalment first arrived on the streaming service in June and this week will see the arrival of the fifth episode “Unknowns.” It will be available to watch on Apple TV on July 17.