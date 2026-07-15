‘Love Island USA’ Star Kenzie Says Villa Double Standard Made Her Feel Unsupported

“Love Island USA” Season 8 star Mackenzie “Kenzie” Annis opened up about the criticism she faced while exploring multiple romantic connections in the villa and explained why she believes some cast members held her to a different standard than the men.

During a new appearance on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Kenzie reflected on her relationships with Corbin, Caleb and Dylan. Although viewers criticized her for moving between connections throughout the season, Kenzie said she entered the villa without understanding the unwritten expectations surrounding dating multiple people at once.

“I didn’t know any Love Island etiquette,” Kenzie told Cooper. She explained that she approached each connection with the goal of determining whether their lives could work together outside the show.

Kenzie acknowledged that she did not handle every situation perfectly. She regretted keeping one kiss with Corbin from Caleb and admitted that some of her conversations may have given Caleb more confidence in their relationship than she intended.

However, the former Islander maintained that she tried to communicate her interest in exploring both relationships throughout the experience.

Kenzie Reflects on Criticism From the ‘Love Island USA’ Women

Kenzie said criticism from several women in the villa became especially difficult after Movie Night revealed conversations she had with both Caleb and Corbin.

While watching the footage alongside the cast, Kenzie recognized how her words may have affected Caleb and accepted responsibility for her mistakes. She also felt hurt when some of the women compared her behavior to Sincere’s journey on the show.

Kenzie questioned why the cast appeared more willing to support Sincere despite concerns surrounding how he communicated with multiple women.

“I don’t know why the girls were holding me to a different standard than Sincere,” she told Cooper.

Looking back, Kenzie said the difference in reactions felt like a possible double standard. She believed viewers and cast members repeatedly criticized her for exploring connections even though no one involved had agreed to be closed off.

The reality star also recalled feeling unsupported during that period. Although the criticism temporarily affected some of her friendships, she said the group eventually discussed the situation and moved forward.

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 833 — Pictured: (l-r) Mackenzie “Kenzie” Brooke Annis, Bryce Alakai Dettloff, Tierra Davis, Kayda Reese Bosse, Carl Schmidt — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Kenzie Takes Accountability for Her Love Triangles

Despite defending her right to explore relationships on a dating show, Kenzie admitted that she made mistakes while navigating her first experience with multiple romantic interests.

During Movie Night, she watched footage showing her telling Corbin that she thought about him while kissing Caleb. Another clip showed her discussing the qualities she shared with Caleb.

Kenzie said seeing the conversations together helped her better understand why Caleb felt led on. She acknowledged that she should have communicated more clearly and expressed regret over causing him pain.

The Season 8 star also explained that managing several relationships felt unfamiliar because she typically focused on one person at a time before joining the show.

Kenzie said she wanted to discuss family, future plans and life outside the villa because she viewed the experience as an opportunity to find a lasting relationship. However, she sometimes struggled to understand which conversations crossed boundaries while she explored more than one connection.

Kenzie Defends Her Relationship With Dylan

Kenzie eventually found a stronger connection with Dylan during Casa Amor after ending her relationship with Corbin.

She defended Dylan against online speculation that questioned whether his emotions and interest in her were genuine. Kenzie said the criticism surprised her because Dylan continued treating her the same way after filming ended.

The couple confirmed that they are exclusive following their departure from the villa. Although they currently live on opposite coasts, Kenzie told Cooper that she does not want to maintain a long-distance relationship and is interested in relocating to California.

Kenzie also plans to continue pursuing nursing while exploring new opportunities following the show. She still needs to take the NCLEX and hopes to continue her education through online courses.

Looking back at her time on “Love Island USA,” Kenzie said the experience improved her communication skills and helped her grow. She also hopes viewers recognize that the edited episodes captured only part of her personality.

“Love Island USA” Season 8 is available to stream on Peacock.