Love Island USA Season 8: What Happened in Week 1?

What a week it has been in Love Island USA paradise!

From a record breaking week to an absolute whirlwind of secret-revealing games, green vs. red dot ultimatums, and a first recoupling, Love Island USA has officially set the villa ablaze.

Here is your ultimate Week 1 roundup of everything that went down from Day 1 to Day 5.

The Ultimate Sacrifice: Sean’s Journey Comes to an End

LOVE ISLAND USA — “Week 1” Episode — Pictured: (l-r) Gabriel Vianna Vasconcelos, Sean David Reifel, Zacharias Georgiou, Kayda Reese Bosse — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

The most heartbreaking moment of the week undoubtedly belongs to Sean.

After starting the week with a strong connection to Beatriz, things quickly derailed when Beatriz chose a red dot to explore other connections—revealing to the girls that Sean having a child was a major dealbreaker for her. Thus ending in her being coupled with Gabriel.

Despite trying to pivot and explore a connection with Trinity and Kenzie, Sean still found himself vulnerable.

In a nail-biting first recoupling, Trinity ultimately chose to follow her foundation with Bryce, leaving Sean single. Corbin, in bombshell fashion, was allowed to pick first. He picked Kenzie, leaving her unable to choose. Host Ariana Madix bid him a fond farewell, saying, “You seem like a very genuine person. We’re very sad to see you go.”

Before leaving, Kenzie pulled him to say, “I don’t know I just wasn’t ready for you to go home,” to which Sean replied, “Even though it didn’t work out romantically, I really did enjoy getting to know you.”

The Green Dot vs. Red Dot Twist & The Paradise Cove Shake-up

True to form, Ariana Madix shook the villa to its core with a game-changing twist. Islanders had to step onto a Green Dot (happy and closed off) or a Red Dot (open to exploring).

The Loyal Couples (Green/Green): Sincere & Melanie, KC & Aniya.

Sincere & Melanie, KC & Aniya. The Explorers (Red/Red or Mixed): Zach & Kenzie, Sean & Beatriz, Trinity & Bryce.

This opened the gates for bombshells Gabriel and Kayda to whisk the “Red Dotters” away to Paradise Cove.

The Fallout & The Steals:

When the dust settled at the fire pit, the bombshells officially made their moves. Gabriel stole Beatriz (leaving Trinity and Sean single), and Kayda stole Zach (leaving Bryce and Kenzie single).

Because they weren’t stolen, Trinity and Bryce default-coupled back up, leaving Kenzie and Sean standing vulnerable at the fire pit.

Sincere & Melanie: From Solid Ground to Rocky Waters

LOVE ISLAND USA — “Week 1” Episode — Pictured: (l-r) Kayda Reese Bosse, Melanie Moreno — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

No couple had a more turbulent week than Sincere and Melanie. They started as a day-one couple, but things got messy fast:

The Kayda Factor: Sincere pulled Kayda for a chat, sending Melanie into a spiral of tears, noting she is used to men being infatuated with her and then growing tired of her.

Sincere pulled Kayda for a chat, sending Melanie into a spiral of tears, noting she is used to men being infatuated with her and then growing tired of her. The Splash Game: During a juicy game of revealing secrets, a fact dropped: “Which Islander is guilty of texting other people while their with someone else?” The culprit? Sincere. A frustrated Melanie told her confession camera, “I know I like him… But if he is not giving me what I want, I will look for something I want. I’m not going to die on the hill of ‘Sincere.’”

During a juicy game of revealing secrets, a fact dropped: “Which Islander is guilty of texting other people while their with someone else?” The culprit? Sincere. The “Friend Zone”: After a tense, back-and-forth chat, Melanie told Sincere she needed him to be on “friend mode,” which deeply hurt him. Sincere vented to Aniya, “She said, ‘just listen as a friend’. We’re not friends we’re in a connection [couple].”

After a tense, back-and-forth chat, Melanie told Sincere she needed him to be on “friend mode,” which deeply hurt him. The Recoupling: Despite the heavy emotional roller coaster, Melanie ultimately chose to stick with him, selecting Sincere at the Sunday night recoupling.

Clash of Melanie and Beatriz

The arrival of bombshell Corbin Mims during the “Boss Girls.” challenge completely upended the girls’ dynamic. Corbin instantly became the hottest commodity in the villa, but things exploded when Melanie immediately jumped up to pull him for a private chat while the boys watched with mouths ajar.

Beatriz called her out in front of the girls, saying, “She was not allowing conversation to happen with everybody… And i’ll tell her tonight.” When she returned, she told Melanie, “Kenzie’s on the other side of you, and she’s the one that’s single. And you are leaning over…I felt like it was a little rude.”

Melanie told her to relax, prompting Beatriz to fire back to not get defensive. Melanie walked off, later stating in her teary confessional: “You know that feeling? When you cannot scream, you cannot yell. You have to stay composed?” Beatriz counter-argued in her own confessional: “You’re blunt when you wanna be, but you can’t handle when somebody else?”

The Sisterhood: Thankfully, the two squashed the beef the next morning. Beatriz beautifully opened up about feeling out of place because she cannot be “soft & feminine” like the other girls, and Melanie comforted her, telling her that being athletic is something she should be proud of.

Kenzie, Corbin, and the “Player Move”

After being left single by Zach, Kenzie looked like she found her match in Corbin. The two shared a chat that ended in a kiss. However, Corbin immediately went and tried to kiss Kayda three times (which Kayda denied, saying, “I want to get to know you a little more, before I do all that”).

After Aniya tipped Kenzie off, Kenzie confronted Corbin on the dock about his “player move.” As narrator Iain Sterling put it: “Corbin and Kenzie have only known each other 24 hours, but they’ve always kissed and are now having their first difficult conversation on the dock. At this rate, they’ll be married by Tuesday and divorced Thursday.” It didn’t stop Corbin from using his secret power to pick Kenzie first at the recoupling, keeping her safe.

Current Villa Couples (End of Week 1)

Boy Girl Corbin Kenzie Sincere Melanie KC Aniya Zach Kayda Gabe Beatriz Bryce Trinity

Dumped: Sean Reifel, who spent time getting to know Kenzie and Trinity.

Coming Up Next…

Just when the Islanders think they can catch their breath after losing Sean, the villa is about to get completely turned upside down. Tomorrow night, not one, not two, but THREE brand new bombshells will be walking through those doors.

Love Island USA airs exclusively on Peacock Sunday through Tuesday, and Thursday through Friday at 9 p.m. ET.