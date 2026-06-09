Former ‘Fixer Upper’ Star Clint Harp Announces Exciting Career Move

Clint Harp — largely known as Chip and Joanna Gaines’ trusted carpenter on their beloved HGTV series, “Fixer Upper” — just announced his exciting next career move with wife Kelly.

The Waco, Texas, native has been working as a real estate agent in central Texas, but is ready to add another line to his resume.

Clint Harp Announces Podcast

Harp — who also starred on Magnolia Network’s “Restoration Road With Clint Harp” — announced he and wife Kelly Harp are launching a new podcast.

“We like to talk. On the couch. A lot,” he shared via Instagram on Friday, June 5. “Produced – by us. Cameras – us…meaning our phones. Sound – us…like we know what we’re doing🙄. Editing – sure, us, why not. Convo- us again.”

The couple did not share a premiere date for their pod, aptly titled “Couch Pod,” but added, “More to come, love Kelly and Clint.”

Fans were quick to share their excitement for more Harp content, flooding the comment section with joy.

“Spill the tea, Kelly! Not literally, of course,” one fan teased.

“Exactly what I need in this moment. 🫶🏻🫶🏻” another wrote.

“So good to see Kelly!❤️❤️” a third noted, as another chimed in, saying, “You two are adorable.”

This is not Clint’s first time dabbling in podcasting, however. He previously hosted the “Man Unmade” podcast, aimed at “normalizing the authority and power of women’s voices in a man’s ear.”

However, new episodes have not been released since June 2021.

Where Is Clint Harp Today?

For five seasons, Clint “[hit] the road in search of incredible historical structures across the country that are in need of restoration, while exploring their origins and dreaming of their futures” on his own renovation series.

However, season 6 has yet to be greenlit, and the latest episodes of the series were released in 2024.

Harp also shut down his beloved storefront, Harp Design Co, amid a pivot into real estate.

“Between being partners, being parents, managing HDC, Kelly getting a master’s in clinical psychology, me making a television show across the country, and running our sweet Airbnb…we have discovered our limits!” he announced in January 2023.

He added, “On one hand, this is a sad and difficult decision. On the other, this is an exciting step forward into what HDC might become next. And when we know what that is, we’ll certainly let you know. But for now, we’re going to focus on all the things that give us the most joy, like continuing to make my show, ‘Restoration Road’, for the Magnolia Network.”

“New journey. New chapter. So excited to partner with my friend Jonathan to build the 254 Realty Group under the family of Camille Johnson Realtors. Camille is that same Realtor I met with Kelly over 13 years ago when we dreamed of flipping an old pink house we had no business buying,” he captioned his April 2025 announcement.

While fans see far less woodworking from the former TV carpenter, fans can still follow along on his journey via social media where he takes fans along on his real estate journey.