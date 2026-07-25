Debbie Matenopoulos Says She’d ‘Do Anything’ to Bring Back Hallmark’s ‘Home & Family’

Five years after Hallmark Channel canceled its beloved daytime talk show, “Home & Family,” former host Debbie Matenopoulos says she’d “do anything” to bring the morning show back to life. “Home & Family” aired on the network for nearly a decade, from 2012 to 2021.

On July 24, 2026, multiple fans commented about the Hallmark series on a post Matenopoulos made about the challenges she faced on the first show she ever co-hosted, ABC’s “The View.” She commiserated with them about how much she misses “Home & Family,” which she hosted with Cameron Mathison from 2016 to its finale.

Debbie Matenopoulos Says ‘Home & Family’ Was Her ‘Favorite Show’ She’s Ever Hosted

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“Home & Family” lasted nine seasons, featuring lifestyle segments and celebrity interviews, including chats with countless Hallmark stars. Production had to be halted twice during the pandemic, according to Deadline, and though the show returned in the spring of 2021, the network announced at the time that the show would air its finale episode on August 4.

In the comment section of her July 24 post, in which Matenopoulos joked about doing a Netflix documentary about the behind-the-scenes drama on “The View” in the 90s, one fan wrote, “I absolutely would watch. I loved you on Home&Family. Ooooh how I miss that show.”

Matenopoulos replied, “me too. It was seriously my favorite show I have ever done. Ever ever ever!!! I would do anything to have a reboot 😢”

When another fan wrote, “My mornings still miss you and Cameron. Kudos to your beautiful perseverance and 💗,” Matenopoulos responded, “awww thank you. I miss @homeandfamilytv so much still too. It was truly my favorite show I have her done ever ever ever. It made everyone feel good. The greatest show ever”

Some Fans Have Hoped ‘Home & Family’ Would Get a New Life on Great American Family

Another fan in the comment section of Matenopoulos’ post expressed hope that Great American Family would reboot the show, writing, “I miss you and @cameronmathison on Home & Family so much!!!! I wish @greatamericanfamily would give you guys a show.”

Matenopoulos didn’t address the possible network change, and simply wrote, “I miss that show soooo much too. It was my favorite show of all time ever!!! We had the greatest time 😢”

Shortly after “Home & Family” went off the air, Great American Family was launched by former Hallmark Media CEO Bill Abbott. Matenopoulos and Mathison signed on to host a 2021 Christmas special, “Welcome to Great American Christmas.” Many of the talk show’s lifestyle contributors also appeared on the special, too.

That gave fans hope that the show might be rebooted there, but instead, Mathison and Matenopoulos began filming separate lifestyle segments for the network’s “Great American Community” app, as did former “Home & Family” contributors Kym Douglas, Lawrence Zarian and Larissa Wohl.

When Mathison officially left Hallmark in 2023 and signed a multi-year deal to star in Great American Family movies, fans amped up their requests for a “Home & Family” reboot there.

Great American Family’s account responded to many of those requests with the same statement, telling fans, “Home & Family is a very ambitious undertaking though (5 days a week, 2 hours a day and nearly 52 weeks a year!) and it is very expensive. Great American Media would love to bring a daytime show of this nature back at some point, for now our #GreatAmericanCommunity App features content from some of your favorite people from that show.”

Why Did Hallmark Cancel ‘Home & Family?’

Hallmark’s “Home & Family” was actually a reboot of a previous series called “The Home and Family Show,” according to Variety. That show premiered in 1996 and aired on The Family Channel for two years.

The two-hour morning show’s original hosts were former “Entertainment Tonight” anchor Mark Steines and “Trading Spaces” host Paige Davis, though she left shortly after the talk show began, per Deadline. Cristina Ferrare replaced Davis, and then Matenopoulos replaced Ferrare in 2016. After Steines left in 2018 due to a sexual harassment lawsuit, Mathison took his place, according to Deadline. The show earned six Daytime Emmy nominations for outstanding lifestyle program during its nine seasons.

After the stop-and-start chaos of the pandemic, Hallmark announced the cancelation of “Home & Family” in a statement to Variety, and moved to a one-hour, three-day-a-week format from April to August. At the time, the show was delivering its best-ever ratings, with an average of 250,000 viewers each episode, according to The Wrap.

The network didn’t give a specfic reason for the cancelation, but thanked Matenopoulos and Mathison “for their creativity, hard work and dedication.” Industry insiders said the show had become too expensive to produce.