Cameron Mathison Wows In ‘Sick’ Gym Moment

Soap star Cameron Mathison was a powerhouse in the gym this week. Mathison often shares his workouts with fans, but this time, he showed off a moment that impressed and shocked them.

Cameron Mathison Impresses with Gym Moment

Taking to Instagram, the Hallmark alum shared a video of himself in the gym and revealed that the weight he used for the leg press was 820 pounds.

“I work so hard on my legs, and I finally worked up to 820 pounds. I’ve got eight plates of 45 plus the apparatus is another 103 pounds, so 823 pounds,” he explained before sharing that he hoped to get eight to ten reps, which he accomplished.

The “General Hospital” villain added more in his caption, saying, “I may not look that strong but the PRs keep comin😜 823lbs for 10 reps How long to 1000?”

Several familiar faces popped up in the comments to react to Mathison’s video. “General Hospital” star Josh Swickard (Chase) declared, “This is diabolical 🔥🔥🔥” to which Mathison replied, “Hahah that’s the reaction I like to see.”

Hallmark fan favorites Jonathan Bennett and Victor Webster showed up in the comments. Bennett stated, “Sir. The cake has been served”, while Webster left an emoji. Mathison’s fellow Great American Family star Danica McKellar left an multiple exclamation emojis as her response.

Fans also hit up the comments to share how impressed they were with Mathison’s video. “You do look strong, but wow, that is a big number! I didn’t even know people lifted that much 😳,” shared a fan. Another fan stated, “Whaaaaa?! Nuts 💪 the burn is real 🔥”. “Sick! In a good way lol” gushed a different fan.

However, some fans also expressed concern for Mathison and offered him words of advice. “Make sure your back muscles are as strong as your arm and leg muscles,” said a fan. Another fan added, “Take it easy!!!! You don’t want to blow a gasket!!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Mathison has been taking fans on his fitness journey for years. In 2025, on his birthday, he even launched his own fitness and health coaching company, Health360. It was something Mathison had been working on for over a year, and he was thrilled to share it with fans.

Cameron Mathison’s Filled With Love and Gratitude

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The past couple of years have put the Great American Family star through the wringer.

Mathison and his wife, Vanessa Mathison, In January, 2025, the Mathison family was one of many who lost their homes in the LA fires. The soap star recently revealed he’s beginning a new chapter because of the devastating loss.

However, no matter what life throws at him, Mathison remains filled with gratitude and love. Mathison is blessed with two kids who mean the world to him, son Lucas and daughter Leila. He loves spending time with them and often shares family fun on social media.

The beloved actor remains booked and busy for work, too. While Mathison has been on the back burner at “General Hospital” because Drew’s incapacitated, that will be changing this summer, and he will be back in the mix.

Mathison’s downtime on the ABC soap allowed him to make movies for Great American Family, including the third installment of the Home Sweet Christmas franchise, “Sweet Christmas Anniversary” with Candace Cameron Bure. The actor also experienced a career first this year, working on Great American Family Christmas movies that fans will see this upcoming holiday season.