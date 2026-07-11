Paris Jackson Reveals Cute Detail of Dad Michael Jackson’s Signature Scent

Michael Jackson was known for many things. The King of Pop made timeless music that still resonates with those who recently discovered it. While the media often displayed his personal life under their directed lens, those closest to him knew he was a family man.

His daughter, Paris, is working in her late father’s footsteps with her music and touring. She’s also a high-fashion model who recently let “Vogue” into her bathroom for a “Get Ready With Me” while detailing something special about Michael.

Getty US actress/singer Paris Jackson attends Vanity Fair’s “The 2026 Vanities Party”

Paris Jackson’s Beauty Routine

Her daily beauty routine was documented, starting with her hair care. She admitted she doesn’t need to wash it every day, but has a several-step routine to maintain her locks — some of which, she admitted, are extensions.

“I buzzed my hair just over 10 years ago, and I realized in the last few years that constantly bleaching and straightening it was not helping it get longer,” she told “Vogue.” “I’ve had to do an extension situation, so my day-to-day is trying to take care of the natural texture and let it do its thing. It’s actually been growing!”

After her skincare routine, which she admitted has been helping her cystic acne, she spritzes herself with perfume. It “smells like a bonfire,” she said, and added the saffron-scented oil reminds her of her dad. She dots it on her neck and wrists.

Research says Bal à Versailles is very well known as Michael Jackson’s all-time favorite fragrance.

What Did Michael Jackson Smell Like?

Getty (FILES) US pop star and entertainer Michael Jackson preforms before an estimated audience of 60,000 in Brunei on July 16, 1996. Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009 after suffering a cardiac arrest, sending shockwaves sweeping across the world and tributes pouring in on June 26 for the tortured music icon revered as the “King of Pop.”

It’s noted to be a mix of spicy and floral notes with Rose, Jasmine, Rosemary and Leather to name a few of the scented ingredients.

“A rich blend of Civet, Resins and Tolu Balsam boosts the Amber as this scent begins to dry down,” according to Parfumerie Nasreen. “Benzoin and Vanilla add a touch of sweetness, adding to the powdery essence, while Musk and Cedar add a sultry earthiness.”

Warren Tafah is known on social media for his cologne and fragrance analysis. He said in a recent YouTube Short that Michael wore two different perfumes that were his signature scent. Not colognes, perfumes. He comments on a video of the “Thriller” singer showing him spritzing himself with a lot of perfume in the back of a vehicle.

“Both of them were made for women,” Tafah said. “One of them was ‘Eternity for Women.’ … It lets me know what Mike understood something deeper than just fragrances. Mike understood branding. He understood image. The way he talked, the way he dressed, the way he danced.

Getty TOPSHOT – From left, Michael Jackson’s sister Janet Jackson, daughter Paris, sister LaToya Jackson, brother Jermaine Jackson and oldest son Prince Michael I attend a memorial service for the “King of Pop” at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on July 7, 2009.

“Curated for a female audience,” he added.

He knew his demographic well.

Tafah detailed the smell itself, saying the opening is a light, fresh, sweet citrus that’s overtaken by some floral notes. He said he layered it with Chanel Allure, which has a 4.6-star rating on the designer’s website.

“Italian mandarin precedes the clean and intense notes of a cedar accord,” as it’s described. “An almondy tonka bean note, enhanced by white musk, creates a deep and enveloping trail.”

Play

It’s nice to know Paris has something around to make her still connected to her dad, who passed away on June 25, 2009. Michael was the father of three.

Paris has been ridiculed by the public for not showing her support for her dad on social media, especially during Father’s Day, but had the perfect response.

“This idea of, like, you need to go on social media… and you need to basically mimic how a fan would express their love. But for me, I had a personal relationship, not a parasocial relationship,” she said in an episode of Jack Osbourne’s “Trying Not To Die” podcast in May. I’m now learning I can have my own personal relationship, and I’m allowed to be private about it, and I’m now, like, my relationship [with my dad] is the most beautiful relationship ever.”