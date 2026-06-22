Paris Jackson Celebrates Her Late Dad Michael Jackson on Father’s Day With Sweet Post

Father’s Day was on Sunday, June 21, and many celebrities used the opportunity to publicly celebrate the men in their lives who have left a lasting impact. For some, it was honoring the man with whom they had created a family, for others, it was reflecting on the bond they share with their own father. For Paris Jackson, it was about celebrating all the incredible dads she knows, including her own father, Michael Jackson, who died on June 25, 2009.

Paris Jackson Celebrates Special Men on Father’s Day

Getty Paris Jackson attends a fashion event

The star, who has also pursued a career in the music industry, shared several posts on her Instagram Stories, starting with a throwback photo of herself kissing the “Thriller” musician. In the text overlay, Paris wrote, “Happy father’s day to some of the best dads I know! Spam incoming.” She then shared ten photos of men who have impacted her life in beautiful ways.

This is not the first year that Paris celebrated Father’s Day in honor of her father. In 2024, she shared several throwback photos on Instagram, including a family photo of Jackson and his then-wife, , posing with Paris and her brother, Prince Jackson.

Paris Jackson Reveals Her Relationship With Late Father Michael Jackson

Getty Michael Jackson waves to fans at EuroDisney amusement park

Paris has opened up about her father several times over the years, but in an episode of Jack Osbourne’s “Trying Not To Die” podcast in May 2026, she revealed she no longer wants to do that. Whereas she once felt she needed to share everything with fans, she is now protecting her privacy. “That has drastically changed in the last few years, because I don’t really feel like any of us owe anyone anything,” she said. “And the way I express myself now, I don’t want it to feel performative.”

Paris has also been criticized in the past for not making a public tribute on her father’s death day, which is on June 25, and not celebrating him with a Father’s Day tribute. In the episode, she addressed this, saying, “This idea of, like, you need to go on social media… and you need to basically mimic how a fan would express their love. But for me, I had a personal relationship, not a parasocial relationship. I’m now learning I can have my own personal relationship, and I’m allowed to be private about it, and I’m now, like, my relationship [with my dad] is the most beautiful relationship ever.”

She continued, “I’m in a very beautiful spot with my dad, and I love that, and it’s no one’s business, and I don’t have to share that with anybody. There’s a lot of freedom in that, which is really cool. I’m not going to express my love in a copycat way, copying someone that didn’t know him. Because I did. That was my best friend.”

Paris Jackson Reconnects With Mom Debbie Rowe

Getty Debbie Rowe inside the courtroom in 2005

In February, Paris also gave a rare look at her relationship with her mom, posting photos of herself and Rowe on Instagram. Both women smiled into the camera, showing fans how their relationship had grown since they first started reconciling in 2013.

Rowe and Jackson were briefly married from 1996 until their divorce in 2000, People reports. They welcomed Paris in 1998 and her older brother, Prince, in 1997.