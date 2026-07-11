‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (July 13-17): Daphne Gets Devastating News – Finn Softens Up on Sheila

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week of July 13 to 17 tease that Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) shocks Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) with his revelation.

“Sheila came to see me,” Finn tells his wife. “What did she want?” Steffy asks.

“I think it’s time that we consider allowing Sheila into our lives,” Finn suggests.

Dylan (Sydney Bullock)makes her move on Will Spencer (Crew Morrow), who still struggles being apart from Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace).

“For the record, if I did come back, I wouldn’t be living above the garage,” Dylan flirts.

Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) receives devastating news that puts her and Carter Walton’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) marriage to the test.

“I’ve been trying to get pregnant,” Daphne tells Dr. Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda).

“I have to give you some bad news,” Li replies. “What do you have to tell me?” Daphne asks.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, July 13:

Will turns to Bill for guidance.

Sheila pleads with Finn for another chance.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 14:

Daphne receives devastating news.

Jessica encourages Dylan to make her move.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 15:

Will is consumed by regret over not being honest with Electra.

Steffy offers Daphne comfort and support.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 16:

Ridge and Eric hope the latest Couture showing will shift attention away from Logan.

Will attempts to get through to Electra.

Carter and Daphne’s marriage is tested like never before.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, July 17:

Steffy and Finn find themselves at a defining crossroads.

Eric draws a hard line, demanding Will stay away from his family.

The women at Bikini try to help Will move on.

‘B&B’ Comings & Goings

Christopher “Sincere” Cato returns as Alex on Monday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 14.

Naomi Matsuda is back as Dr. Li Finnegan on Tuesday, July 14, and Wednesday, July 15.

Delon DeMetz gets airtime as Zende Forrester on Wednesday, July 15.

Sissy Sheridan pops back in as Jessica on Tuesday, July 14, and Friday, July 17.

Sandie Cameron also appears as Shelly on Friday, July 17.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Monday, July 6: Electra comes to a heartbreaking decision; Liam makes a shocking discovery.

Tuesday, July 7: Ridge delivers an ultimatum to Electra; As tensions continue to rise, Finn does his best to support Steffy.

Wednesday, July 8: Ridge attempts to sway Electra’s opinion about Will; Sheila makes her true intentions unmistakably clear.

Thursday, July 9: Finn is caught off guard by an unexpected visitor; Sheila and Deacon’s marriage officially comes to an end.

Friday, July 10: Ridge takes matters into his own hands with Bill; Finn is once again caught in the middle; Taylor begins to question whether Sheila has truly changed.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Young and the Restless” weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.