Anne Hathaway Admits She Was ‘So Shocked’ To Become Pregnant For Third Time

Anne Hathaway has been glowing on red carpets while showing off her baby bump while promoting Christopher Nolan‘s “The Odyssey.”

As she and husband Adam Shulman prepare for the arrival of their third child, she’s revealing that this latest addition to the family was not planned.

She Was ‘So Shocked’ To Discover She Was Pregnant

During a recent appearance on “Late Night,” the 43-year-old actress discussed her pregnancy. She admitted that even though she and her husband hadn’t exactly been taking preventative measures to prevent having a third child, they didn’t actually think it would happen.

“Oh my gosh, tt’s amazing,” she said of expecting baby No. 3

“I mean, we knew what we were doing but we were so shocked it worked,” she told host Seth Meyers, who described the actress as “glowing.”

“We know, we knew, and yeah. But no, we were just … we were so shocked it went this way,” she added.

“We’re calling this one our buzzer-beater,” Hathaway quipped.

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Father of Three Seth Meyers Offered Some Advice

As the interview continued, Meyers pointed noted that he and his wife have three children.

“Do you have advice?” Hathaway asked.

“Weirdly, it just kind of, it goes on autopilot,” Meyers replied. “It just turns out once there’s three, there’s not much you can do except watch… It goes from like, you’re just terrified, and then it just turns into like a TV show you binge.”

Hathway conceded that she’d be cool with that scenario.

“Okay, okay, that’s great, ’cause I love the channel right now,” she said. “So, it’s just more of that.”

Anne Hathaway Love Being a ‘Boy Mom’

Hathaway hasn’t revealed whether she and Shulman, her husband of 14 years, are expecting a boy or a girl.

If they do welcome a baby girl, the infant will be their first, as the two are already parents of sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

Earlier this year, Hathaway gushed about the joys of being a “boy mom” — and how much that particular aspect of her life had informed her sense of fashion.

“I’m a tomboy! I love that being a boy mom has really informed my fashion,” she told People.

“I have to always be able to go from a serious business meeting to, like, a basketball court,” she continued. “You have to be able to play pickup basketball at any point, in any outfit. So [I tell myself]: When you get dressed in the morning, dress wisely because you 100 percent are going to have a projectile thrown at you probably by the end of breakfast.”

Mothering Boys vs. Girls

Hathaway continued by noting that the experience of parentings boys and girls is indeed a markedly different one.

“Did you ever see the video about boy moms vs. girl moms? Oh my gosh. It’s so funny,” she recalled.

“It’s like girl moms sit and they’re like, coloring with their daughter and they’re like, ‘What a beautiful piece of art?’ And it’s like, so quiet,” she added. “Boy moms, they’re like, ‘Where’s your weapons’ basket?'”













