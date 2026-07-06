Anne Hathaway, 43, Looks Angelic in White Dress as She Cradles Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet: PHOTOS

Two weeks ago, Anne Hathaway announced she was pregnant with her third child at 43. On Sunday, July 5, she looked absolutely gorgeous as she attended the “The Odyssey” photocall at the IET Building in London, England. For the occasion, she wore a ruffled white minidress that showed off her shoulders. The pretty dress was flowy, but on the red carpet, the actress posed cradling her stomach, showing off her growing bump.

Anne Hathaway Glows on the Red Carpet

Getty Anne Hathaway attends “The Odyssey” Photocall

To complete her look, Hathaway wore her hair long and loose and wore heeled knee-high boots. She was glowing.

Getty

Getty

“The Odyssey” is an action/fantasy film directed by Christopher Nolan and includes an A-list cast. Zendaya plays Athena, Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy, and Hathaway as Penelope.

Getty Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon and Robert Pattinson

“After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Calypso along the way,” the summary for the film reads on IMDb.

Anne Hathaway Discusses Motherhood

Hathaway is glowing as she embraces the changes to her body for her third pregnancy with husband Adam Shulman. The couple already has two children, sons Jonathan and Jack. The star gave an update about her children in an interview for Elle’s Summer 2026 The Epic Issue, saying the family was “in this really fun zone where we all love hanging out together, which I understand may change,” People reports. She continued, “Well, we will always love hanging out with them, but their feelings about us might change.”

She continued, “We’re all just in it. Adam and I are soaking it up. I’m having the most wonderful time with my family, living in the city of my dreams, and work seems to be going really, really well. So rather obnoxiously, I’m having a great time as everything else burns.”

Fans Show Support for Anne Hathaway’s Third Pregnancy

The actress announced her third pregnancy in an Instagram post on Friday, June 19, in which she appears wearing a long, flowy white dress. In the video, the song “Baby I’m Yours” by Barbara Lewis plays. In the caption, the actress wrote, “x Baby, I’m yours x.”

Fans flooded the post’s comment section with excited reactions to the news. “Seeing women over 40 successfully becoming mothers is incredibly inspiring,” a fan wrote. “It gives hope to many women who are still waiting for the right partner or haven’t had children yet. It’s comforting to know that opportunities for motherhood don’t necessarily end in our thirties.”

“OMG THE QUEEN IS PREGNANT THE QUEEN IS PREGNANT WITH THE FUTURE HEIR OF GENOVIA,” another fan wrote.

Other reactions include, “Girl has five movies coming out this year and a baby on the way this woman is amazing,” “Baby gonna have the biggest flex,” and “THIS REALLY IS THE PERFECT YEAR TO BE AN ANNE HATHAWAY FAN.” The post was also liked more than 22 million times as a show of support.